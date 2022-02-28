Who is De Mthuda? Age, real names, interview, songs, label, profiles, worth

The South African music industry has, undoubtedly, made significant milestones over the recent past. Its success is majorly attributed to its artists, such as De Mthuda. Notably, he is an extraordinarily talented record producer, DJ, and singer. His top songs include Emlanjeni, Shesha Geza, John Wick, and Jola.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

De Mthuda was reportedly born and raised in Vosloorus, South Africa. Photo: @demthudasa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano is among the most recognized and loved South African music genres. Most South African artists have succeeded in popularizing the musical beyond its borders. No doubt, De Mthuda is among them. The fastest-rising musician has been around since 2018, but he has achieved more than one could imagine! However, he is a media-shy person, making it difficult to know much about him.

De Mthuda’s profile summary

Birth name: Mthuthuzeli Gift Khoza

Mthuthuzeli Gift Khoza Gender: Male

Male Nickname: De Mthuda

De Mthuda Place of birth: Vosloorus, South Africa

Vosloorus, South Africa Current residence: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Producer, DJ, musician

Producer, DJ, musician Record labels: CCA, Universal Music (Pty) Ltd, Ace Of Spades

CCA, Universal Music (Pty) Ltd, Ace Of Spades Genre: Amapiano, Dance/Electronic

Amapiano, Dance/Electronic Years active: 2018 – present

2018 – present De Mthuda's Instagram: @demthudasa

@demthudasa Net worth: $200,000

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

De Mthuda's biography

Where was De Mthuda born? The Amapiano star was born and raised in Vosloorus, South Africa. However, unlike most celebrities, he leads a low-key life. Thus, it is difficult to know much about him. For instance, no one knows De Mthuda's age, parents, and siblings, if any.

Regarding his education, De Mthuda dropped out of school at grade 11. Growing up, he was more into art than education. His parents always advised him to make education his top priority. In an interview with Mail & Guardian, he revealed,

De Mthuda prefers to lead a low-key life. Photo: @demthudasa

Source: Instagram

My family allowed me some time to make music, but they ensured school was my top priority.

He added,

But when I started making good songs, and money, I lost interest and dropped out in grade 11. I was never really into school: I used to be into drawing, and then I became a dancer, which eventually led me into music.

What is De Mthuda's real name?

He was born Mthuthuzeli Gift Khoza. However, the majority of his fans identify him by his stage name.

Career

Based on De Mthuda's interview with Mail & Guardian, he has been passionate about music from a tender age. While in high school, he had already started making music. However, he began as a dancer and DJ. Later, he diversified to music production and singing.

Professionally, he has been around since 2018. However, he made his breakthrough in 2019 in a song titled Shesha. It’s a collaboration song with Tshwarelo Motlhako, popularly known as Njelic.

He has worked with South Africa's most iconic artists in his career. For instance, De Mthuda and Kabza De Small have a track titled Khethile Khethile. Similarly, he has worked with many rising stars such as Sino Msolo, Njelic and Mfundo Moh. The artists featured in his latest album titled The Landlord.

De Mthuda's songs

He has already released several tracks worth listening to. Some of the top ones include:

Lalela

Abo

Jehova

Uzoz bophisa

Weekend

Liyoshona

Vhavenda

Umona

Amajita Ne Stoko

Igama Lam

Inganono

Jaiva

Ngisendleleni

Apart from Singing, De Mthuda is a DJ and record producer. Photo: @demthudasa

Source: Instagram

Dade

Inkomo Zam

Double Trouble

Khethile Khethile

Ebumnandini

Askies Um Sorry

Phithizela

Chomi

Shesha

Ebumnandini

Maplakeng

Khwela Khwela

Duze

Tilili

Mhlaba Wonke

Dakwa Yini

Gijima

Jola

John Wick

Abekho Ready

uMsholozi

Khanda Liyazula

Who is De Mthuda signed to?

The now famously dubbed “Landlord of Amapiono” has worked under Universal Music (Pty) Ltd and CCA record labels. In early 2021, he also announced that he had created his record label, Ace Of Spades. During the time of the interview, he had signed one artist already.

I also opened my new record label called Ace Of Spades and have signed a couple of artists like Da Muziqal Chef. I love that I am in my own lane, and that's important for me; I am not trying to be number one, but I want to be the best; my only competition is me.

What is De Mthuda's net worth?

He allegedly has a net worth of around $200,000. However, he is yet to declare his wealth publicly. In other words, this figure is unverifiable.

Who is De Mthuda's wife?

De Mthuda's alleged wife and child as shared on his Instagram account. Photo: @demthudasa

Source: Instagram

As mentioned above, he is a considerably private person. Thus, it is difficult to tell if he is married or single. He has, however, shared a picture of one lady and a child who are believed to be his family. The child has a striking resemblance to the artist based on the comments of his followers on the post.

Where is De Mthuda from?

He was born and raised in Vosloorus. However, currently, he reportedly resides in Gauteng, South Africa.

De Mthuda has already proven his talent to the world. Since launching his career, he has created several tracks. In addition, he has worked with South Africa’s iconic artists such as Focalist, Sir Trill, and Kabza De Small, among many others. No doubt, he is destined for greatness.

READ ALSO: Jackboy: age, real name, Kodak Black, albums, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, published the biography of Jackboy. His real name is Pierre Delince; he is a famous American rapper. Interestingly, he was raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, as Kodak Black.

The 24-year-old found himself in the world of crime at a tender age due to his upbringing. But, thankfully, he is using his talent to stay out of trouble now.

Source: Briefly News