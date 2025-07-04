Nikhil Kamath's net worth: how rich is the Zerodha co-founder today?

Nikhil Kamath's net worth, estimated at $2.6 billion, skyrocketed through innovative trading and pioneering India's discount brokerage revolution. As the co-founder of Zerodha, he transformed stock trading with a vision that did not require a college degree. He once said,

No one was going to hire me without a college degree, which meant I had to do something which didn't require one.

Nikhil as Chief Guest at Bangalore University’s convocation on October 26, 2023 (L). Kamath at Bangalore on March 21, 2024 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Nikhil founded Zerodha in 2010 alongside his older brother Nithin.

in 2010 alongside his older brother Nithin. In 2006, he started his brokerage firm, Kamath & Associates, alongside his brother.

Forbes estimates his fortune to be $2.6 billion as of 2025 after joining its billionaires list in 2023 with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Nikhil Kamath's profile summary

Full name Nikhil Kamath Gender Male Date of birth September 5, 1986 Age 38 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Shimoga, Karnataka, India Current residence Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Indian Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 70 kg (approx) Father Raghuram Kamath Mother Revathi Kamath Siblings Nithin Kamath Relationship status Dating Partner Rhea Chakraborty Profession Investor and entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook

Exploring Nikhil Kamath's net worth and earnings

According to Forbes, Nikhil Kamath's net worth is estimated at $2.6 billion. His wealth primarily stems from his successful career as an entrepreneur in stock brokerage.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Nikhil talked about his rise to becoming a billionaire. He said,

From being a 14-year-old school dropout, to working at a call center, from Zerodha to True Beacon, I've figured out the two-three things I know how to do well, and stuck with them. And becoming a billionaire doesn't change that-I'm still that guy who works 85% of the day.

Nikhil Kamath on June 3, 2023. Photo: @nikhilkamathcio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Nikhil Kamath a billionaire?

Nikhil Kamath's fortune is estimated in the billions, making him one of the youngest billionaires in India. Kamath joined the Forbes billionaires list in 2023 with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

How much does Nikhil Kamath earn?

While Nikhil's exact earnings are not publicly known, he reportedly earned ₹8,000 (around $93.33) in his first job at a call centre. He revealed his first job during an August 2024 interview with Mashable India. He said,

When I was 17 I worked at a call center called 24 by 7. I used to sell accidental health insurance for a company called Stone Bridge.

He revealed his first salary was 8,000 Rupees. He said,

My first salary when I was 17 was 8000 Rupees.

How did Nikhil Kamath make his money?

Nikhil has earned his impressive fortune through a series of ventures. Below is a detailed overview of how the Indian billionaire made his money:

Nikhil after the Diwali festival on October 26, 2022 (L). Kamath at Zürichsee on May 22, 2022 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Zerodha co-founder

In 2010, alongside his brother Nithin Kamath, Nikhil co-founded Zerodha, a stock brokerage firm. Through a wise strategy, Zerodha revolutionised the Indian trading market by offering zero investment brokerage charges and a flat intraday and derivative trading fee.

Eventually, the company became India's largest brokerage firm, serving over 10 million customers. Zerodha's net worth is estimated at $7.7 billion. Additionally, in 2024, Forbes estimated that the company had made a net profit of $654 million.

True Beacon and other ventures

In 2020, Nikhil co-founded True Beacon, an asset management company. It catered to high-net-worth individuals with a performance-based fee model. A year later, he co-founded Gruhas, a real estate investment and property technology company focused on incubators, start-ups, and special situations through a proptech-focused fund.

Podcast host

Nikhil launched the We The Future podcast in 2023, where he hosts friends and industry experts for casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations. He has since hosted high-profile individuals like Tanmay Bhat, Suniel Shetty, Ritesh Agarwal, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nikhil on February 11, 2023 (L). Kamath in an Indian airline on August 20, 2021 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A look into Nikhil Kamath's age and early life

Nikhil Kamath was born on September 5, 1986, in Shimoga and raised in Udyavara, Udupi, Karnataka. His father, Raghuram Kamath, was an executive at Canara Bank, and his mother, Revathi Kamath, ran an event management and landscaping business.

Kamath did not complete his education. He dropped out after completing the 10th grade due to a lack of interest and the rigid structure of schooling. He started working at a call centre while learning about stock trading.

Is Nikhil Kamath married?

According to Nikhil Kamath's dating history, he was once married to Amanda Puravankara. They tied the knot on April 18, 2019, but parted ways in 2021.

Nikhil is allegedly dating Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. They were first spotted in August 2024 riding a motorbike in Mumbai, and later in January, they were reportedly seen at a cafe in Goa's Assagao.

Nikhil on a solo holiday on December 25, 2017 (L). Rhea during the MTV Roadies Double Cross finale on June 1, 2025 (R). Photo: @nikhilkamathcio, @rhea_chakraborty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Nikhil signed the Giving Pledge, committing to giving half his fortune to charity.

Nikhil was once accused of cheating during an online charity chess match against world champion Viswanathan Anand.

during an online charity chess match against world champion Viswanathan Anand. Kamath owns a pet dog named Hope.

named Hope. Kamath has tattoos, including one on his left wrist that reads "Shalom" in English and Hebrew, and another on his right arm that says "Be Here Now."

Conclusion

Nikhil Kamath's net worth of $2.6 billion is a testament to innovation and grit combined. His success reshaped India's financial landscape, empowering millions of investors nationwide. Beyond wealth, he champions philanthropy and entrepreneurship with passion and purpose.

READ MORE: Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Chamath Palihapitiya, a prominent American-Canadian entrepreneur and venture capitalist.

Chamath rose to prominence as an early Facebook executive and later founded Social Capital, a firm known for backing disruptive tech start-ups. He has built an impressive fortune estimated in the millions thanks to his multiple ventures.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News