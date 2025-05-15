Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth: from Facebook to billionaire investor

Inquiries about Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth hit the headlines after his recent comments on the shift of the AI landscape. The venture capitalist gained fame as an early Facebook executive and later founded Social Capital, a firm known for backing disruptive tech start-ups.

Chamath Palihapitiya is a highly-successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist in the San Francisco Bay area. Photo by Allison Dinner, Brian Ach

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chamath once graced the Forbes billionaire list in 2021.

in 2021. Palihapitiya was among the very first directors of Facebook and helped grow its user numbers.

and helped grow its user numbers. He co-hosts the All-In podcast alongside Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg.

Chamath Palihapitiya's profile summary

Full name Chamath Palihapitiya Gender Male Date of birth September 3, 1976 Age 48 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Galle, Sri Lanka Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Asian Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 71 kg (approx) Father Gamage Palihapitiya Mother Srima Palihapitiya Siblings Two Relationship status Married Wife Nathalie Dompé Children Five Education University of Waterloo, Lisgar Collegiate Institute Profession Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Social media X (Twitter)

Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth and assets

Chamath Palihapitiya's last Forbes listing, in 2022, estimated his wealth at under $700 million, a significant drop from the $1.2 billion he held in 2021. His fortune stems from his successful entrepreneurial and venture capitalist career.

Chamath Palihapitiya at Asia Society Southern California 2023 Annual Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on May 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Unique Nicole

Source: Original

Is Chamath Palihapitiya a billionaire?

Forbes seems not to recognise him as a billionaire since the SPAC frenzy in 2021. This is after the SPAC empire crumbled, losing investors over $12 billion.

Chamath Palihapitiya’s house

Chamath Palihapitiya's primary residence is a large, luxurious house in Atherton, California. The home is approximately 7,000 square feet and sits on 2 acres, featuring six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Does Chamath have a private jet?

Palihapitiya owns a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet. He reportedly acquired the plane for $75 million in late 2020. There is no concrete report stating the venture capitalist owns a yacht. But he reportedly travels on one, particularly during summer vacations.

Chamath Palihapitiya at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Chamath Palihapitiya's income sources

Chamath Palihapitiya is a renowned entrepreneur and a venture capitalist. Some of the ways he made his vast wealth include:

Executive at Facebook

Chamath joined Facebook in 2007 and served as vice president for user growth until 2011, where he led efforts such as releasing Facebook Beacon. This advertising system focused on expanding Facebook's user base.

Special Purpose Acquisition Company investments (SPAC)

Chamath started his first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Social Capital Hedosophia, in 2017. He has since acquired the moniker SPAC King and has helped top companies like Clover Health, SoFi, and Opendoor go public.

Stock investments

Palihapitiya has made several strategic stock investments, including Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. In 2010, he invested $25 million for a 10% equity stake in the Golden State Warriors. He has also invested in Tesla, Amazon, and other tech giants.

Chamath Palihapitiya during "The State of the Valley: Where's the Juice?" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 19, 2016. Photo by Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

What company does Chamath Palihapitiya own?

Chamath is the founder and CEO of Social Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in technology start-ups. The company, founded in 2011, has since invested in technology, climate science, life sciences, and digital economy sectors.

Chamath Palihapitiya’s podcast

Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Chamath has also dived into podcast hosting. He co-hosts the All-In podcast alongside fellow entrepreneurs Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg. The podcast launched in early 2020.

How much Bitcoin did Chamath buy?

Chamath Palihapitiya reportedly bought 100,000 Bitcoins in the early 2010s at an average price below $100 per Bitcoin. By 2013, he said he still held around $5 million worth of Bitcoin and was open to investing an additional $10 million to $15 million.

In 2014, Palihapitiya reportedly spent 2,739 BTC on a plot of land near Lake Tahoe. His current stake is not publicly known.

What does Chamath's wife do?

Chamath Palihapitiya's wife, Nathalie Dompé, is an Italian businesswoman and model. She is the CEO of Dompé Holdings, an Italian biopharmaceutical holding company involved in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and high-tech sectors. Nathalie has also modelled for major fashion brands like Vogue and Giorgio Armani.

Chamath Palihapitiya and Nathalie Dompé at the Ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Chamath Palihapitiya's educational background

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chamath Palihapitiya graduated from the University of Waterloo in 1999 with a bachelor's in electrical engineering. Before that, he attended Lisgar Collegiate Institute in Canada.

Trivia

Chamath Palihapitiya was born on September 3, 1976, in Sri Lanka. He became a Canadian citizen and later obtained American citizenship.

He became a Canadian citizen and later obtained American citizenship. His family sought asylum in Canada when he was five, after his father's diplomatic posting ended, and due to political concerns back home.

when he was five, after his father's diplomatic posting ended, and due to political concerns back home. He has five children and has been married twice- first to Brigette Lau (divorced 2018) and then to Nathalie Dompé (married 2023).

and has been married twice- first to Brigette Lau (divorced 2018) and then to Nathalie Dompé (married 2023). Chamath grew up in poverty; his father was often unemployed, and his mother worked low-wage jobs.

Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth showcases the rewards of strategic investing and entrepreneurial vision. He has established himself as a powerhouse in venture capital and technology investing. His bold moves in SPAC and early investments have significantly shaped his financial journey.

