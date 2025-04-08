David Friedberg's net worth: how rich is the CEO of Ohalo Genetics?

David Friedberg's net worth, estimated in billions, reflects his decade-long career in business and entrepreneurship. David's name ruled the headlines after his company, The Climate Corporation, sold for $1.1 billion.

David Friedberg worked in investment banking and private equity before joining Google in 2004. Photo: @friedberg on X and LinkedIn (modified by author)

Key takeaways

David Friedberg is an entrepreneur with a career spanning over two decades .

is an entrepreneur with a . He was a founding member of Google's Corporate Development group.

David founded The Production Board, a financial venture company, with the financing of Larry Page's Alphabet.

David Friedberg's profile summary

Full name David Albert Friedberg Gender Male Date of birth 1 June 1980 Age 44 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality South African/ American Ethnicity White Weight 68 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 10 inches Relationship status Married Wife Allison Broude Friedberg Children Two Education University of California, Berkeley Profession Entrepreneur Social media X (Twitter)

David Friedberg's net worth

According to Growth Hackers, David Friedberg's net worth in 2025 is $1.3 billion. His wealth primarily stems from a decade-long career in business and entrepreneurship.

David Friedberg at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2015, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo by Scott Olson

How did David Friedberg make his money?

Friedberg made his fortune primarily through entrepreneurship in the agricultural technology and insurance sectors. Here is a detailed breakdown of how he accumulated his wealth:

The Climate Corporation

In 2006, while still a product manager at Google, David Friedberg founded WeatherBill, a start-up that created and sold personalized weather insurance online. This was done through financing from the Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Google Ventures, NEA, Index Ventures, and Atomico.

WeatherBill was later rebranded as The Climate Corporation in 2011, focusing on tools and insurance for farmers to optimize crop yields and mitigate risks associated with unpredictable weather. In late 2013, David Friedberg sold The Climate Corporation to Monsanto for $1.1 billion. He also joined Monsanto's Executive Team before taking an advisory role in 2016.

David Friedberg onstage at The New York Times Food For Tomorrow Conference 2015 at Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture on October 21, 2015, in Pocantico Hills City. Photo by Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

The Production Board

Following the success of The Climate Corporation, David founded The Product Board (TPB) in 2016 with the help of Larry Page's Alphabet. The venture capital firm focused on financing businesses committed to sustainability and innovation in food, agriculture, decarbonization, and life sciences.

TPB has invested in companies like Pattern Ag, Soylent, UR Labs, and Culture Biosciences. In 2021, the company raised over $300 million from partners like Alphabet, Allen & Co. and BlackRock.

Ohalo Genetics

David Friedberg co-founded Ohalo Genetics in 2019 while heading The Production Board. He serves as the company's CEO, leading its mission to revolutionize agriculture through advanced genetic technologies. He has since invested heavily in its development, including a significant $100 million in funding.

Friedberg's All-In Podcast

David is one of the co-hosts of the popular All-In Podcast, launched in March 2020. He co-hosts it alongside three venture capitalists: Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, and David Sacks. The podcast focuses on business, technology, politics, and market trends and is gaining a significant following among techs and entrepreneurs.

Other ventures

Besides TPB and WeatherBill, David Friedberg has been involved in other ventures. He is a board member and executive chairman of several leading companies, including NorQuin, Clara Foods, Tillable, and Cana Technologies.

David Friedberg at the 3rd Annual TechFellow Awards at SF MOMA on February 22, 2012, in San Francisco, California. Photo by Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

What did David Friedberg do at Google?

David worked on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Google, handling the company's acquisitions. He also managed Google's online advertising platform (AdWords). According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the corporation in 2004 as one of the first 1000 employees, making him a founding member of Google's Corporate Development group.

Is David Friedberg a billionaire?

Friedberg is a billionaire, with his net worth estimated in billions. This makes him the 2nd wealthiest amongst his All-In Podcast co-hosts.

David Friedberg's educational background

David was president of Students H.O.P.E during high school, an environmental club. He later enrolled at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley after one year. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in astrophysics in 2001.

Allison Broude Friedberg and David Friedberg, at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 11, 2019, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo by Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

David Albert Friedberg, age 44 years as of April 2025, was born in South Africa on 1 June 1980.

years as of April 2025, was born in South Africa on 1 June 1980. When he was 6 years of age, David's parents (who were medical doctors ) moved from South Africa to Los Angeles, California.

) moved from South Africa to Los Angeles, California. Before joining Google in 2004, David worked in investment banking and private equity.

in 2004, David worked in investment banking and private equity. David founded WeatherBill in 2006 after observing sales decline at San Francisco's Bike Hut on rainy days.

in 2006 after observing sales decline at San Francisco's Bike Hut on rainy days. Allison Broude Friedberg, David Friedberg's wife, is an American investor.

David Friedberg's wife, is an American investor. North America's largest quinoa supplier, NorQuin, was purchased by David to promote sustainable food production.

was purchased by David to promote sustainable food production. David has contributed to 32 patents throughout his career.

David Friedberg's net worth is nothing short of impressive. The businessman has earned billionaire status from his endeavours. With passion and determination, David built his career from working on acquisitions at Google to becoming an entrepreneurial giant.

