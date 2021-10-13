Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth confirms that one can become a self-made billionaire if they are skilled, determined, hardworking, and have the necessary resources. Chamath is a proponent of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), which permits private firms to go public with less scrutiny from the SEC. He has made a great fortune through his investments, becoming one of the billionaires on the Forbes' list.

Silicon Valley venture capital investor Chamath Palihapitiya made himself into a tech firebrand. He sponsors and invests in half a dozen SPACs that have merged with firms such as Virgin Galactic and Clover Health. Here are exciting details about the entrepreneur, including his age, children, wife, investments, and wealth.

Chamath Palihapitiya's biography

Billionaire Palihapitiya is a Sri Lankan Canadian American. He was born in Sri Lanka but moved to Canada with his family when he was five years old because of the civil wars in his birth country. His story truly depicts a boy gone from rags to riches.

His father worked in the Sri Lankan High Commission as an official In Ottawa but opted to apply for refugee status when they moved to Canada because he was often unemployed. His mother, on the other hand, worked as a housekeeper. The billionaire has 2 younger sisters.

Chamath Palihapitiya's education

Mr. Palihapitiya went to Lisgar Collegiate Institute, where he graduated when he was 17 years old. The entrepreneur graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo, specializing in electrical engineering. He then moved to California in 2000 to be with his then-girlfriend, Brigette Lau.

Career

Coming from a poor background, Palihapitiya worked at Burger King to make ends meet. He began his career in BMO Nesbitt Burns investment bank as a derivatives trader after graduating. He joined Winamp's parent company, Nullsoft, when he moved to California.

Chamath worked at AOL from 2004, becoming the youngest Vice President in the firm's history. He was also the general manager of AIM and ICQ. He then joined Facebook in 2005, becoming an early executive at the firm.

Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC

The businessman used the cash from Facebook to make dozens of Chamath Palihapitiya's investments by making small bets in other startups through Embarcadero Ventures. He established a venture capital technology holding firm, Social Capital, in 2011 after leaving Facebook.

Social Capital supports breakthrough companies in healthcare, artificial intelligence, climate change and space sectors, among others. The firms that the engineer has invested in through Social Capital include Yammer, Glooko, Inc, SecondMarket, Box, and Slack. Some of the SPACs that he has been involved with include:

IPOA (Virgin Galactic)

IPOB (Opendoor)

IPOC (Clover Health)

IPOD (TBD)

IPOE (SoFi)

IPOF(TBD)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, II, III and IV

Palihapitiya is a board member of Slack and NBA's Golden State Warriors, which he co-owns. He is also the co-founder of FWD.us that was founded in 2013. In addition, the entrepreneur co-hosts the All In podcast.

Chamath Palihapitiya's blogs include Understanding Yourself where he chats about what it means to be an observer of the present and the psychology of successful investing, among other topics.

Chamath Palihapitiya's family

They say that behind a successful man is a great woman. So, exactly who is Chamath Palihapitiya's wife? He used to be married to Brigette Lau, but they divorced in 2018. They were blessed with three kids.

Chamath Palihapitiya's children are kept away from technology for as long as possible, as per an interview in December 2017 with CNBC. The former Facebook executive said:

There’s no screen time whatsoever. No iPhones. No iPads. No computers.

The venture capitalist is currently dating Italian pharmaceutical heiress and model Nathalie Dompe. They live together in Atherton, California, and have one child together.

Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth

He is estimated to have a net worth of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His real-time net worth, according to Forbes, was $1.3 billion as of 14th September 2021. His wealth is mainly from his role at Facebook, software engineering for numerous firms, and venture capital.

Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth has made him rank high among the richest people on Forbes. He has worked hard to be where he is today, and with his determination and genuinely wanting to make an impact on the world, he will become a bigger person in the years to come. We wish him all the best.

