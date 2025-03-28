A lady in South Africa shared her journey and how she lost her job in a banking company

Mzansi was buzzing after a woman revealed that she managed to bounce back after losing her job in the banking sector.

A South African lady opened up about losing her job at a bank and shared her life update.

Woman loses job at bank, shares new journey

The woman who hopped on the TikTok trend "What if" got candid about her life with her viewers as she shared a video under the handle @heika.mohlala.

Her inspiring story has gained huge attention, with many applauding her never-die spirit and determination to make a living despite facing setbacks. While taking to her TikTok captions, she shared how she worked for African bank for quite some time, and after being retrenched from the company and being faced with financial uncertainty, she had to think fast and find an alternative way to support herself.

Instead of allowing unemployment to defeat her, she turned to an unexpected source of income, which left many people within her surrounds questioning it, saying it was a "downgrade." The woman who now works as a security guard can be seen in the video dancing and with joy while dressed in her work uniform.

@heika.mohlala's journey to success has inspired many South Africans who have found themselves in similar situations. The video went viral online, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the clip below of the woman celebrating her newfound job.

SA applauds the woman's courage

The online community were impressed as they were reminded through the lady's story that setbacks can lead to new opportunities, and many were inspired rethink their career paths and embrace unconventional ways of making a living as they flocked to the comments section expressing ther admiration for her courage and ability to reinvent herself.

Stacky said:

"Imali iyafana mntase whether security or teach its not written."

Mahalia wrote:

"I respect you and am proud of you."

Nomathemba shared:

"I also worked in Bidvest after being retrenched from the Defence force."

83poppy21 added:

"Yes, girl."

Jabumandlazi replied:

"Happy soul."

How to bounce back after being retrenched from work

Job loss can impact confidence, self-doubt, financial strain, and anxiety. Despite the negative impact, it's crucial to maintain a positive perspective. Retrenched individuals can overcome these challenges with resilience and a productive mindset, fostering a positive outlook.

According to Noblewm, here are a few ways one could bounce back after being let go from work, and this could be done through taking a short break. Do an in-depth financial assessment with your financial advisor.

Update your CV and your LinkedIn profile. You could also attend or join free webinars and network with like-minded individuals. Ask for recommendations from previous colleagues to help you in your next job search, and most importantly, explore new opportunities.

