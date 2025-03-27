A lady shared her emotional journey of starting over from scratch after her carefully laid-out plans fell apart

Her story touched the online community, and the video gained huge traction on the internet

Briefly News explores how people can bounce back from disappointment and ways to cope with it

One young woman in South Africa has found herself back at home after her plans for independence didn’t go as expected.

A South African lady expressed how she moved back home after her plans had failed. Image: @macoomarlow

Source: TikTok

Woman moves back home, SA touched

While taking on her TikTok account under the handle @macoomarlow, the hun shared her story, which has since gone viral, sparking a heated conversation online about the struggles of adulthood and financial independence in Mzansi.

@macoomarlow had decided to move out of her family home in hopes of building a life on her own. However, life challenges had hit her, and with the rising cost of living in South Africa which can sometimes pose as a setback to people in the country in terms of finance as many are living to make ends meet.

The young lady was left with no choice but to return to her family home. While some online users sympathised with her situation, others pointed out that moving back home is often the reality for many young people in Mzansi.

In the clip which she posted on social media, she showcased how she packed all of her belongings and got into a bus as she headed home. While taking to her TikTok caption, @macoomarlow expressed the following:

"Amandla alandwa ekhaya trust me you will come back stronger. Makumele siqale phansi futhi soqala phansi noma kunzima sobekezela , ukuzama kona soze sikuyeke."

The woman's story highlights the many struggles that young adults face in South Africa to sustain themselves financially due to rising rent prices and job uncertainties.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's story

The online community headed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Sphamandla Lou said

"Once you get strength again, move out never be ashamed to go home at any situation that your home."

Mmamohau shared:

"Eventually, you'll get it right as long as you still have a home to go back to."

Tash wrote:

"The fact that you have ikhaya that is still safe for you to always move back to is a win."

Ubuhlebakhoskincarebyzoey expressed:

"Even if it’s a thousand times…. Wena ke nje sisi ubuyiselwa abakini ekhaya don’t worry it’s all good amandla vele fanele uwalande khona ungadlali izinto zomhlaba."

User replied:

"I think it’s a blessing to have a place called home and to be allowed to be back."

Mbali Ntshayi commented:

"I wish I had a home to go back to nami when things get tough."

How to bounce back from disappointment & cope better

Failure and disappointment are inevitable aspects of life, often challenging to manage. These moments can lead to unfulfilled goals, relationships, betrayal, promotions, or decreased motivation despite our best efforts to achieve them.

Psychology Today suggested the following ways to bounce back from disappointment and how to deal with it. One should face the truth of the situation. A terrible issue gets worse if you deny its existence or don't think about it at all. It also keeps you stranded when you may be working on finding a solution. The first step to change is awareness.

Allow yourself to mourn lost dreams and avoid becoming mired in victimisation. Check if your expectations are realistic. Be kind to yourself and never be afraid to try again by taking a different approach.

A woman shared her story of moving back home after her plans failed. Image: @macoomarlow

Source: TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that one man in Mzansi chose his health over his job and the gentleman got candid about quitting his work.

