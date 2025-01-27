A lady chose her mental health over everything and made a bold decision about her job

The babe expressed that she resigned from her workplace to save her mental health, and the revelation sparked a buzz

Social media users reacted to the woman's clip as they showered her with heartwarming messages

A South African woman has recently gone viral after sharing a personal decision to resign from her workplace to prioritise her mental health.

A South African woman resigned from work to prioritise mental health. Image: @odwa_mphandes

Woman resigns from work and chooses her mental health

The brave lady's revelation has sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with many praising her for taking control of her well-being.

In the video that she shared under the handle @odwa_mphandes, she revealed that she resigned as a franchise manager from her workplace with no plan B but chose her mental health. While taking to her comments @odwa_mphandes opened up about the pressures of her job and the toll it had taken on her mental health saying:

"Are they a lot? For me, I couldn’t because I cried every day before going to work, so I had to let go."

The woman's story quickly went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Prioritising mental health and self-care in the workplace

Mental health is crucial for personal and professional success, especially in the workplace. A healthy state allows employees to cope with work demands, manage stress, and make rational decisions.

A 2019 study by the University of Oxford found that happy employees are 13% more productive. Poor mental health can lead to decreased productivity, missed deadlines, increased errors, and burnout. HR professionals should prioritise people's mental well-being by implementing strategies like engagement and equity.

Engagement is essential for promoting good mental health, as employees feel connected and valued by their organisation. Equity is also necessary for maintaining mental health, as employees feel treated fairly and have equal growth opportunities. By prioritising engagement and equity, organisations can create a positive and inclusive work environment that values mental health and well-being.

Take a look at the video below:

SA claps for the lady's brave move

The woman's story struck a chord with many people in South Africa, with comments flooding in from users who admired her courage. The clip has ignited discussions about mental health in the workplace and the importance of prioritising self-care.

Pretty said:

"That’s me today I feel alive again."

Theo_Fillus shared:

"I had a mental breakdown last year Feb after 30+ years at the company. Went for counselling. My boss fired me within less than a month not even once asking about my well-being."

Mokibelo replied:

"I resigned end of November due to abuse from the manager and admin. My mental health comes first."

Abuti Inno commented

"I'm still choosing my paycheque."

Mzansi wrote:

"Best decision ever. Don't regret it. Your new job is knocking."

