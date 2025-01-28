A young entrepreneur proudly celebrated her first major catering gig, preparing a variety of mouthwatering dishes for a large crowd

The young chef shared a step-by-step cooking process on her TikTok account, impressing the online community

Her video earned her much praise from social media users who admired her passion, neatness and dedication to her craft

A passionate 19-year-old entrepreneur captured the hearts of social media users after sharing a video of her first big catering gig, where she prepared a variety of delicious meals for a large crowd with the help of her family.

The dedicated young lady shared her step-by-step process of preparing dishes on her TikTok account, under the user handle @tintswalomoerane and the whole project completion.

The hun prepares food for a big crowd

In the video, @tintswalomoerane starts by preparing dough that she later uses to make steamed bread and spices the meat. The clip moves to highlight the importance of family support as her mom, aunt, brother, and uncle work together to help her.

Each family member takes on a different role, from chopping vegetables to frying, while ensuring that the cooking space remains spotless. In the end, different mouth-watering dishes line up, buffet style in food warmers at the venue, ready for guests to indulge in them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the young lady love

The clip attracted 709K views, 80K likes and nearly 1,5K comments from social media users who praised and admired the young caterer. Many were keen to book her services for their upcoming events, impressed by her professionalism and cleanliness. Others applauded her family for being supportive.

User @DeborahMatin's shared:

"Hello Ma'am your work is beautiful and very clean if I may ask where Are located?"

User @Thope Mhloli said:

"Beautiful Nana and well done to you and your supportive family 💖."

User @Keishaa added:

"Your family is so supportive tjerr!! Love to see it 🥹❤️."

User @Mvelo commented:

"Girl, you’re living my dream 🥰."

User @Khothatso complimented and asked:

"This is beautiful, I would like to ask information about catering as I am in a journey to do it can I DM❤️?"

User @ms_kgaygee said:

"Your cleanliness and delicious food will attract more clients..."

