"Good Work": Man's Impressive Backroom Setup Amazes Mzansi, SA Raves
- One gentleman became the talk of the town after he showcased how he set up his backroom
- The TikTok video of the man's transformation went viral online leaving people in awe of the guy's space
- Comments poured in from South African online viewers who flooded the post with compliments
A man left the online community buzzing after sharing his journey to a beautifully designed backroom setup.
Gent shows backroom setup
The clip, which has since gone viral, showcases his creative use of space and attention to detail, proving that small spaces can be both stylish and functional leaving South Africans impressed.
The man, with the TikTok handle @katlehomabote1, neatly arranged the room, setting up his bed with comfortable and vibrant bedding and a sleek entertainment area. The gent's setup has amazed viewers, sparking discussions about affordable ways to create a cosy and inviting home.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The TikTok video went viral amassing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Watch the footage below:
SA loves man's backroom makeover
The gentleman's creative vision has left a lasting impression on Mzansi peeps, who are eager to follow in his footsteps as they flocked to the comments section, saying:
Rethabile Blake Molutsoane said:
"Congratulations your bed looks comfortable where did you purchase it from."
Newtaby wrote:
"Congratulations on that boss move."
Katlego Katz Mosiele expressed:
"You are doing so well papa, keep up the good work."
S.B Gcwensa commented:
"Proud of you blood."
Amogelang Telekelo replied:
"Congratulations chomi."
Mzansi peeps give backroom decor uplift
- Briefly News reported in other news that a young man shared his remarkable backroom transformation on social media, capturing the hearts of Mzansi.
- One man showed the internet that some smart thinking goes a long in making a house a home. The homemaker showed how he made the place look modern.
- One woman in Mzansi gave peeps a tour of her stunning backroom, which left online users gushing.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za