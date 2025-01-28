Global site navigation

"Good Work": Man's Impressive Backroom Setup Amazes Mzansi, SA Raves
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One gentleman became the talk of the town after he showcased how he set up his backroom
  • The TikTok video of the man's transformation went viral online leaving people in awe of the guy's space
  • Comments poured in from South African online viewers who flooded the post with compliments

A man left the online community buzzing after sharing his journey to a beautifully designed backroom setup.

Gent shows backroom setup

The clip, which has since gone viral, showcases his creative use of space and attention to detail, proving that small spaces can be both stylish and functional leaving South Africans impressed.

The man, with the TikTok handle @katlehomabote1, neatly arranged the room, setting up his bed with comfortable and vibrant bedding and a sleek entertainment area. The gent's setup has amazed viewers, sparking discussions about affordable ways to create a cosy and inviting home.

The TikTok video went viral amassing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the footage below:

SA loves man's backroom makeover

The gentleman's creative vision has left a lasting impression on Mzansi peeps, who are eager to follow in his footsteps as they flocked to the comments section, saying:

Rethabile Blake Molutsoane said:

"Congratulations your bed looks comfortable where did you purchase it from."

Newtaby wrote:

"Congratulations on that boss move."

Katlego Katz Mosiele expressed:

"You are doing so well papa, keep up the good work."

S.B Gcwensa commented:

"Proud of you blood."

Amogelang Telekelo replied:

"Congratulations chomi."
Mzansi peeps give backroom decor uplift

