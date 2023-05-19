A guy on TikTok showed people how he made the best out of the very small space he has available

This gent showed how organised a full makeover for his one room at the back of the main house

Online users were impressed by the big change he managed to achieve in the previously drab space

One man showed the internet that some smart thinking goes a long in making a house a home. The homemaker showed how he made the place look modern.

A man who lives in a backroom did the most to make it look like a different flat. Image: bongani_motau

Source: TikTok

Seeing how much he did, people had jokes that he was moving in permanently. This interior design change got over 72 000 likes.

Man's 1 room flipped into cosy bachelor's apartment

A gent, @bongani_motau, upgraded his living space The man set out to prove that there isn't anything such as a small space. Watch the video below:

TikTok users applaud change to his 1 room

Mzansi online peeps love to see people renovate their houses. Some people commented that big changes looked like he wanted to stay in the backroom for good.

Katli Thabane commented:

"Lol this person is never,ever leaving home "

FeminineFunk commented:

"Just because he's built himself a Topbilling cottage doesn't mean he won't move out. If anything he's shown he can do anything! Well done bro!"

Mfundo commented:

"It’s giving “never moving out “ and “kukithi la” "

kokiimahlaola commented:

"Life is hard so rather invest where you know you'll never go wrong."

Ntuthuko Freeman commented:

"Can't wait to do this for my mom."

