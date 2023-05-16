One man got tongues wagging on social media for renovating his backroom to look like a modern apartment

He posted a video showing the amazing transformation on his TikTok page, and it got thousands of views

People were impressed by how the space went from shabby to stylish and wanted to see an in-depth tour

A video of a backroom renovation went viral. Image: @bongani_motau

Source: TikTok

TikTok user Bongani Motau shared how he gave his backroom a facelift. The young man posted a video of his living space that he turned into a haven.

The clip was uploaded on @bongani_motau, and many viewers were amazed by the workmanship of the contractors. People said the room looked top-notch after it was installed with a sleek kitchen, modern light fixtures, and tiles.

Interior design of the backroom inspires TikTok users

Some of the 140 000 people who viewed the video were inspired to renovate their places. They asked the gent how much the refurbishments cost in the TikTok's comments section.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi admires the stylish kasi backroom

@taps_innc said:

"You are never leaving home wena ke."

@skinni.emergency1 wrote:

"At this point, you should have just bought yourself an RDP."

@k85maz asked:

"Beautiful can we have a slow-motion video please?"

@mo_sunflowers added:

"I’d never leave mina ke! It’s so beautiful"

@3ishgp stated:

"How big is this backroom? I have a garage size that I made look like a studio but this is nice."

@tshi_amo145 asked:

"Can we please see it fully done? It looks beautiful."

@khensanigordon posted:

"So you are not moving out anytime soon?"

@ayama012 said:

"Your place looks top notch just wanna ask what size is your place?"

Source: Briefly News