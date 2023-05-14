A gardener was eager to flex his dancing skills to the world, and his enthusiastic effort made him a viral hit

The man tried his best to master a trending dance challenge that has taken South Africa by storm

Many people were amused that the gent confidently botched the dance in front of his colleagues

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a gardener doing a trending dance went viral. Image: @dee2cain

Source: TikTok

One man was suffering from FOMO and decided to participate in the Yey dance challenge. The gent completely failed, but Mzansi gave him an A for effort.

The man wearing his overalls tried to get the dance moves right while his coworkers were watching, and their facial expressions and silence spoke volumes.

Video of SA man dancing to 'Yey' goes viral

The gardener posted the video on his TikTok page @dee2cain, which got 1.5 million views in four days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

People were dying of laughter in the comments, and they said the middle-aged man made their day trying to keep up with ama2K's

TikTok users joked that his mind was clearly not responding to his brain's commands because his body movements were all over the place.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi rates gardener's dance moves in TikTok video

@okuhle___m said:

"Abazali bethu amaHustler."

@pam_la18 posted:

"The mind is on point but the body is responding negatively."

@buyii.m1 mentioned:

"It’s the guy in the chair for me."

@mluzic commented:

"This marks the end of the challenge."

@koketso_ndaba wrote:

"Coordinating the mind and the body is a challenge."

@millicentkgwedi7 stated:

"The things our colleagues show us daily."

@melzmukuh added:

"The man on the chair is like are you serious bruh.""

@crimson knight joked:

"Welcome to your self-defence class at the workplace."

Young lady’s confidence shines through amapiano challenge attempt despite haters, Mzansi applauds her

In another story, Briefly News reported that a plus-size dancer is moving past the online haters and practising her moves to a viral amapiano TikTok challenge.

TikTok user @kamowamabbw uploaded a video of her trying the amapiano viral change created by @Bhathistar_Black. Her dance, while not perfect, showcased her willingness to put herself out there and have fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News