The former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng, shared a life lesson with her social media users, and netizens took note.

Former UCT vice-chancellor Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng advised Mzansi against workplace romance.

Source: Instagram

The former UCT vice-chancellor shared a post on Twitter where she advised individuals on why one should not embed themselves in a romantic relationship at the workplace. The PhD holder said having a lover at work should be "out of the equation" as it makes one "miserable at work." Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng ended off by saying:

" Keep a thick line between work and personal life."

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi thanks Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng for her advise

Many people flooded the comments section of the professor to thank her, while others expressed their thoughts on her advice.

Ash Butau shared:

"You are right, prof. I once had a thing with the canteen lady. Everything was well at first, but then the relationship just changed. It was now hard to go and buy at the canteen. I noticed that my portions were getting smaller when I went there."

The Voice in the Political Wilderness said:

"But some folks have met the love of their lives at work, and I know a few...I also know it ended badly for some. But how will you know how it will pan out if you don't try?"

MaGwala wrote:

"Great advice, Prof, but people like to fraternize, and they often get burnt in the end. When there is a problem between the lovebirds, work gets affected one way or the other. I once witnessed a catfight between colleagues who were dating the same fellow, and it was a messy situation."

Citizenx commented:

"Thank you, let's give it a try. I don't work where you work!"

Petunia added:

"A very good advice!"

