Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng gave university students advice on how to survive the first year

Phakeng advised them on how to behave when they are on campus and are preparing for Orientation Week

She also gave young men tips on how to conduct themselves and South Africans appreciated her words

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng advised first-time varsity students to be careful during Orientation Week. Images: @FabAcadcemic/Twitter and FG Trade/ Getty Images

Former University of Cape Town chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng gave first-time university students getting ready for Orientation Week tips on survival. The advice included staying vigilant, avoiding trouble and not jeopardising one's future.

Professor Phakeng tips students in viral video

The prolific Professor Phakeng posted a video on her X, formerly Twitter account @FabAcademic. In the video, she addresses young men and women who passed matric who are on campus.

"So, at this time, you're at the campus or preparing to go to campus. During orientation, a lot happens to the young men going to university, don't touch anything that's not yours.

"Even if she looks at you as if she likes you or as if she wants to devour you, don't make that assumption. Ask her if you can touch her. If she says no, it's a no. Don't wait for a second no."

She strongly warned young men against violating young women and thereby destroying their future and chances of graduating from university with a qualification.

"Be wise about what you get offered to drink or smoke. This is the week where you will be offered everything. It doesn't matter which campus, university or FET. Weed and alcohol will be there. If I were you, I would refrain from drinking so that every decision you make, you make while sober.

"I speak from experience. I worked in universities for 30 years, and I've seen many students get hooked during orientation week and never return."

Watch the video here:

South Africans appreciated her advice and gave her props for her wisdom.

Alumni Connect Limited said:

"Great advice and to-thetpoint. I like the part advising students to refrain from habits that give them short-term pleasure such as drinking."

That Guy added:

"You always give the best advice, prof. Live long."

Duncan Chiriga wrote:

"That's great advice for these young folks."

Mr Y wrote:

"Motherly advice, free of charge."

Shereen Makhanye:

"Thank you so much for your insight."

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng gives matriculants advice

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Professor Phakeng gave those who passed matric advice on how to get space at universities and colleges.

Phakeng posted a video introducing matriculants who didn't pass well or were not accepted at university to a platform that will help them get placement according to their marks.

South Africans were thankful and applauded her for the thoughtful and helpful advice.

