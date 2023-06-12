A domestic worker from KwaZulu-Natal graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of South Africa

The young woman shared the news of her graduating with a degree, which takes four years to complete

Mzansi applauded the newly qualified teacher on such an outstanding achievement and praised her for studying and pushing for more

Domestic worker completes a four year teaching degree from UNISA. Images: @ndlazisammy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a remarkable display of dedication and resilience, a domestic worker from KwaZulu-Natal has defied all odds and successfully completed a teaching degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Domestic worker reaches new heights with an education degree from UNISA

TikTok user @ndlazisammy has proven that dreams can be turned into reality with determination and hard work. In a video posted on social media, the domestic worker proudly displayed her invitation from UNISA for her graduation. Throughout her journey, she faced numerous challenges, including long work hours and limited resources. However, her passion for teaching and commitment to self-improvement propelled her forward.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to domestic worker getting a degree in education

The young woman's momentous achievement not only symbolised personal success but also represented the power of education which can help transform people's lives. People from across Mzansi congratulated her for studying and completeing her degree.

Netizens flocked to the comment section and said:

@Batha masinga said:

"Halala dadewethu."

@Queen Protea commented:

"Inspired!!! Congratulations."

@zetzetmsz said:

"And you have to work hard shame ukungena kulowamuzi obhalwe house of graduate congratulations dear."

@Phindile Buthelezi commented:

I'm in tears. Congratulations sthandwa Sam usebenzile."

@Zandilefaithntuli said:

"Yhoo, what a inspiration congratulations Sis."

@King Dingiswayo commented:

"You just gained a new follower my sister."

@Gwen said:

"Brave the new heights."

@Curvy_lary commented:

"Love this. Congratulations."

Source: Briefly News