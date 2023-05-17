This South African housekeeper and TikTok star made another viral video with the family she works with

Thembi was smiling ear to ear in a video where she was in the kitchen and enjoying the Wentzels' taste in music

People could not get enough of watching Thembi dance to electronic music blasting through speakers.

Many were delighted to Thembi with the Wentzel family. The video showed everyone looking carefree and at their happiest.

Thembi, a domestic worker and TikTok star with Malcolm Wentzel, danced with the family to techno and was a hit, Image: malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Thembi and Malcom Wentzel are a popular TikTok duo. One of the latest videos posted by Malcom shows the housekeeper dancing to techno with the family.

Thembi having fun with Wentzels in cute TikTok

Malcolm Wentzel shared a video of Thembi jumping in their kitchen while dancing to a techno bop. Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi praises Thembi for being the most fun

Online users love to see happy families, and videos featuring Thembi always hit the spot. Peeps commented that the Wentzels are guaranteed to miss Thembi when she retires.

RhowaWellaz commented:

"Can l come for vacation for just a week "

Destinyreilly commented:

"Will Thembi ever retire ? mean she is family now."

user98995590846 commented:

"When Thembi retires the whole family will miss her."

user1313556098648

"Love you guys "

commented:

"Please adopt me "

Thembi claps back after getting roasted for not turning iron off, SA amused

Briefly News previously reports that Thembi is one of South Africa's favourite domestic workers,s and she recently addressed the controversy. The lady told people not to worry after they saw her leave an iron switched on.

People were in stitches as she told people that her Philips iron has special features. Many people liked the video as Thembi's sass thoroughly amused them.

Mzansi peeps are fans of Thembi and Malcolm Wentzel. Many people were in stitches when Tempe added sound effects to emphasise how good her iron is. People could not stop raving about how she would be a good ambassador for Phillips.

