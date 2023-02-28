TikTok duo Thembi and Malcolm Wentzel told people how she irons clothes after causing a stir on the video platform

The domestic worker clapped back after being criticised for leaving the iron switched on, as some assumed she was putting the house in danger

Netizens were in stitches when Thembi defended herself in a video of her hilarious explanation of how her Phillips iron works

Thembi is one of South Africa's favourite domestic workers,s and she recently addressed the controversy. The lady told people not to worry after they saw her leave an iron switched on.

People were in stitches as she told people that her Philips iron has special features. Many people liked the video as Thembi's sass thoroughly amused them.

Thembi praises Philips iron after getting called out for leaving it on

Thembi, the housekeeper, came to her own defence after people said she would burn down the house after leaving an iron switched on. In a TikTok by @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, Thembi explained that her Philips iron switches off automatically and is a steam iron and has twelve years of experience working.

Watch the hilarious video below:

South Africans applaud Thembi's housekeeping skills

Mzansi peeps are fans of Thembi and Malcolm Wentzel. Many people were in stitches when Tempe added sound effects to emphasise how good her iron is. People could not stop raving about how she would be a good ambassador for Phillips.

Naledi commented:

"We were stressed. Phillips should pay Thembi for this advert."

O M P H I L E commented:

"Phillips owes Thembi money… I’ve just ordered a steam iron because of her ."

Fielies kaboom mielies

"Phillips the Landcruiser of irons."

Thapedi commented:

"I apologise I did not mean it in a bad way really and I understood when I saw other comments that the iron she is using does not burn cloths."

Dakalo commented:

"Philips company must reward thembi she represent philips brand very well."

MihelleSamuel_ commented:

"Ja neh... people want to tell a professional how to do her job."

