Thembi, like many other people, blew all her money in December and is now struggling in January

Malcolm told Thembi that it is her fault she did not save and that he is not tapping into her savings

The people of Mzansi love the skills Malcolm is teaching Thembi and the rest of his followers

Mzansi domestic worker and TikTok star Thembi and her awesome employer Malcolm taught SA peeps some valuable festive season spending lessons. Thembi overspent and is facing the wrath of Januworry.

Malcolm was not about to let Thembi tap into her savings because she overspent in December. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Even though many people have faced the struggle of January after a lekker December, they never learn their lesson.

Malcolm shared a clip to his TikTok page showing him having a conversation with Thembi in which she asked for some of her savings to get through January.

Dishing some sound advice, Malcolm told Thembi no as that her savings money is for emergencies, not to cover up when she failed to save. Lol, this is probably the first time we have seen the boss man give Thembi some tough love.

The people of Mzansi thank Malcolm for teaching Thembi money skills

Not everyone was taught how to save and manage their money. Seeing Malcolm care enough for Thembi to teach her left many people grateful.

Take a look:

@mahlodi mahlase said:

“Wise I have learned something.”

@LIS Bakery said:

“Yes Thembi. January is an emergency it has 40 days I love you Thembi, Malcom and Kiki. You guys are the best.”

@Monde️️ said:

“I highly appreciated what you doing to your worker's keep up the great work.”

@JAXIDRIVE said:

“Wish everyone in this country could be like you guys, love you guys so much ❤️♥️ ”

@Cameron#13 said:

“You guys are like family and it's something really beautiful.”

