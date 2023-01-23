Despite knowing, he would starve the rest of the month, one man dropped R24k at Louis Vuitton in Sandton

Twitter user @Vandal707 owned his reckless purchase on social media, informing he’ll be eating cabbage

Some people supported the man’s emotional purchase while other people shook their heads

Sometimes people’s priorities are all out of whack. One man dropped a large sum of money at the Louis Vuitton store in Sandton despite knowing he’d have no money to eat till payday.

Twitter user @Vandal707 couldn't stop himself from dropping cash at the Louis Vuitton store in Sandton. Image: Twitter / @Vandal707

Source: Twitter

They say beauty is pain and that fashion is a lifestyle. This couldn’t ring more true for the man who is now fasting thanks to his love for nice things.

Twitter user @Vandal707 admitted to spending R24k at Louis Vuitton in Sandton even though he knew he didn’t have the money to just splash. Accepting that he’ll be “eating cabbage for the foreseeable future,” our guy owned his boujee purchase.

The people of Mzansi discuss the man’s reckless spending

Who even has R24k this far into Januworry anyway? Some felt, actually quite a few people, that the man did what his feelings needed him to do while others claimed he made an irresponsible purchase.

Take a look at some of the thoughts:

@Ditsepu_n said:

“Take care of your emotions ”

@nokie555 said:

“ you better insure your item.”

@MartinShandis said:

“Feed thy emotions first”

@OrorisengLedwab said:

“People were borrowing money to buy uniforms and stationery, you were borrowing to go by LV. Wow.”

@dimphomphela_ said:

“If “YOLO” was a person it would definitely be this one”

Video of vibey man dancing has Mzansi asking questions about his Louis Vuitton shirt, claim it's a fake

In related news, Briefly News reported that one man ushering the fun December time with a young dance amused SA netizens.

A video of him dancing to a tune was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool). The man is also seen rocking some gold jewellery and a black and gold Louis Vuitton T-shirt, which had some peeps raising eyebrows.

One bold user even commented that the French high-end luxury fashion had never produced the T-shirt in question.

