One man took the time to make a funny clip regarding Sheba the tiger’s passing, pointing out a lot of issues

Twitter user and content creator @unclescrooch poked fun at SAPS, Ramaphosa and many others in the clip

The people of Mzansi couldn’t deny what the man was saying and felt for poor Sheba

One man decided to use his platform to share a message that included the death of Sheba the tiger among many other pressing issues in South Africa.

Twitter user and content creator @unclescrooch make a mockery of the SAPS, Ramphosa and many others over Sheba the tiger's death. Image: Twitter / @unclescrooch

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that the SAPS are not the most reliable law enforcement in the world. Mzansi citizens would phone a friend before calling the police… in most cases.

Twitter user and content creator @unclescrooch recorded and shared a clip in which he plays a man claiming to see Sheba at his front gate. Calling the SAPS, the man gets shot down and told to call Ramaphosa or the SPCA.

Long story short, as it was with poor Sheba, the police officer goes on to tell the man to shoot the tiger, and while, we all know what happened to Sheba. May her fur soul rest in peace!

“RIP Sheba The Tiger.”

The people of Mzansi laugh at the accuracy of the hilarious clip

While Sheba’s death was no joke, every aspect that led to it is. People made it clear in the comments that the situation could have been handled differently if the right people were in charge.

Take a look:

@kingnidas said:

“You never Miss man thank you for making us laugh during these hard times.”

@gumflavoredgum said:

“Bruh that tiger got killed for being itself.”

@NtofoNtofo_039 said:

“Yhoo that part saying must call Ramaphosa and answer is that man is useless ”

@lashyunky said:

“Lol this should be an ad on TV ❣️❣️”

@Bongani_RSA said:

“yah neh that was quick. Shoot edit and kill on the same day”

@kenkhambu said:

Woman holds hilarious virtual memorial for Sheba the tiger on TikTok, Mzansi can’t deal: “Too soon Tumi”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a popular South African Tiktokker Tumi had Mzansi laughing and shaking their heads after she hosted a virtual memorial for Sheba the tiger.

The eight-year-old female tiger that has been terrorising Johannesburg South residents has been found and put down for public safety after it was the offender in a few shocking situations.

TikTok user Tums The Narrator might have jumped on this one a bit too quickly, but nonetheless, she did it. Tumi filmed a virtual memorial for Sheba, throwing her humorous twist to a touchy situation.

