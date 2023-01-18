Mzansi Tiktokker Tumi paid her respects to Sheba the tiger who was recently euthanized

Tumi posted a virtual memorial for Sheba on TikTok, adding her comical approach to the sad matter

People couldn’t help but laugh despite it has not been long since Sheba’s life was taken

Popular South African Tiktokker Tumi had Mzansi laughing and shaking their heads after she hosted a virtual memorial for Sheba the tiger.

TikTok user Tums The Narrator bit farewell to Sheba the tiger. Image: TikTok / Tums The Narrator

Source: UGC

The eight-year-old female tiger that has been terrorising Johannesburg South residents has been found and put down for public safety after it was the offender in a few shocking situations.

TikTok user Tums The Narrator might have jumped on this one a bit too quickly, but nonetheless, she did it. Tumi filmed a virtual memorial for Sheba, throwing her humorous twist to a touchy situation.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi let Tumi know it’s “too soon”

While some couldn’t help but laugh at Tumi’s clip, they do feel it is a bit too soon to be shaming the dead. May Sheba’s furry soul rest in peace.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@ShipCoach said:

“Hai maan Tumitoo soon... Sheba left us unexpectedly may she roar into eternity.”

TremaineT said:

“TikTok is getting wild everyday Wild like Sheba ”

@Tshepi Setae said:

“Tiger Brands must pay for Sheba's burial.”

@Tapile said:

“Ohhhh poor Sheba we understand phumula Mshengu”

@Nita de ru said:

“How do you make me want to laugh, cry and feel sorry for Sheba at the same time.”

Sheba the tiger’s owner decided to put her down after she entered another residential area in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sheba the tiger's time prowling the street of Johannesburg South has come to an end after her owner gave the go-ahead to have her put down.

Police said the tiger's owner made the decision to have her euthanised after Sheba strayed into another residential area and killed another dog on Tuesday evening, January 17.

The tiger escaped from a smallholding plot in Walkerville over the weekend when the fence to her enclosure was tampered with. The decision to euthanise Sheba came after extensive efforts by local police, special search units and the SPCA proved fruitless, EWN reported.

Source: Briefly News