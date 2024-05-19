One adorable little child did the most in a TikTok video where he put on a traditional dance routine

The TikTok video shows the cute boy who became a viral hit as he got in touch with his Zulu culture

Many people were thoroughly entertained by the TikTok video of the little child nailing a Zulu dance

A boy danced the Zulu way for his family in a TikTok video. The post got lots of attention from entertained online users.

A TikTok video shows a little boy doing a Zulu dance and his indlamu was impressive. Image: @mashandu98

The TikTok video of the dancing boy received thousands of likes from netizens. Many commented, gushing over the dancing little boy.

Cute child slays Zulu dance

In a TikTok video posted by @mashandu825, a little child put his best dancing foot forward. He stomped his leg to do the indlamu until he fell to the floor.

The little kid did the Zulu dance with ease and he received lots of cheers. Watch the video below:

SA gushes over boy's Zulu dance

Many people were amused by the little child doing the traditional dance. Netizens could not stop raving about him and how cute he was. Peeps were full of jokes about the kid. Read the comments below:

Happyness Nsibande commented:

"Ngipheni yena."

Adele joked:

"Khuphuka lapho wena cocomelon."

Phililee joined in:

"Kuphuka Danone."

Wandii_Siya added:

'Khuphuka bundle of joy lol. Ivale ivale."

Samkeh Majobe gushed:

"So cute awu Jesu umphuli wezinhliziyo umbona esamcane."

MntwanaNonoza laughed:

"Wayesifundisa ukugida ngisafunda naye (He taught himself, I am learning from him.)"

newoszn was in stitches:

"Animnike itaxi yakhe nesbhamu sakhe (Give him his taxi and gun)."

guccigugushe added:

"Hawuveze Ubaba hee."

Qiniso@92 thought the kid seemed older:

"Mdala lo muntu!"

Tsonga baby girl in a xibelani tries to traditional dance

Briefly News previously reported that a Tsonga child got an early start on mastering the traditional dance. The video was a delight as people watched a baby wear a xibelani.

The clip had thousands of likes from entertained people. Many others commented on the video to praise the kid.

A TikTok by @vee_wa_wonder shows a baby wearing a xibelani, which is a Tsonga skirt designed to facilitate the traditional dance.

