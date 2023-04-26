A cute baby was dressed in a traditional Tsonga skirt, and people loved seeing the video of the kid

The video of the kid reached viral status as they watched the kid do her version of the traditional dance

Many people on TikTok were delighted by the video of the baby in full Tsonga traditional gear

A Tsonga child got an early start on mastering the traditional dance. The video was a delight as people watched a baby wear a xibelani.

A Tsonga tot wore an adorable xibelani and did the traditional dance. Image:@vee_wa_wonder

The clip had thousands of likes from entertained people. Many others commented on the video to praise the kid.

Child wears Tsonga traditional gear to dance

A TikTok by @vee_wa_wonder shows a baby wearing a xibelani which is a Tsomga skirt designed to facilitate the traditional dance. Watch the infant dancing below:

Tsonga kid steals SA hearts with cute dance

People love traditional dancing videos. This kid had many people applauding her move and fawning over her cuteness factor.

ZAWADI TINA commented:

"Yesss darling, teach them young there culture."

Mis-p commented:

"Is the 1st 2 steps before the dance for me."

SmiMag commented:

"Ncooooh man."

Trey Ramotuana commented:

"Oh she really killing it."

thungu960 commented:

"That's so sweet you go bby gal."

Sharon Shazy Maripane commented:

"Yeeeses the Tsonga in her."

