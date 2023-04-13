A man and a woman went viral after doing a traditional African dance and nailed the beautiful moves

A video of them dancing to a Sotho song had many people loving it, and they were not shy to praise the two

Online users showered the dancing pair with compliments about the beautiful Sotho culture

A man and a woman did a traditional dance together. The pair stood out as they nailed the moves.

A man and a woman did a traditional Sotho dance and were hit on the Internet. Image: TikTok/@khaboninamalindi

People loved the video of the duo doing the African dance. The video got thousands of likes from fans.

Sotho man and woman put on show in TikTok

A man and a woman danced to Sotho music in a TikTok posted by @khaboninamalindi. The pair were doing a traditional dance that involved moving one shoulder to the beat. Watch the video:

TikTok users from other cultures love Sotho dance

People love to see traditional cultural displays. Many people commented that they were from different tribes and loved to see the Sotho dance.

Amanda_Penelope commented:

"I love Sotho people. I always play thope tse khang nka e bula and dance like this."

Kgotso commented:

"The boi can do it hayy jd."

Kiddo inenPonoane Mamhlakoane commented:

"Ncoo, proudly Basotho."

Reabetswe commented:

"Nahhh, y’all did it absolute perfect, if only I knew."

SAMUKELISIWE SUKAZI commented:

"I'm Zulu neh, but I love what you guys are doing️, nayi shapaaa."

