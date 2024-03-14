A South African mom took to social media to share a video of her son hilariously escorting

The footage shows the boy leading the way with his hands behind his back like a bodyguard

The now-viral video had Mzansi netizens amused by the boy's serious and protective nature

A mom video of her son acting as her bodyguard during a walk in their neighbourhood. Image: @bonolosoftiemalok

A Mzansi mom had social media users gushing and cracking jokes after sharing a video of her son escorting her in their neighbourhood.

Boy hilariously escorts mother

Young kids have a knack for turning something as basic as a walk into a hilarious adventure, surprising us with their innocent creativity.

A TikTok video shared by Bonolo Softie Maloka shows her walking down the street of their hood before showing her son acting like her bodyguard as she walks in front of her with his hands behind his back, LOL.

Little boy has Mzansi in stitches

The video garnered many funny comments from netizens amused by the little boy's serious demeanour in walking his mother like her own bodyguard.

Others joked that he didn't take any nonsense and was the man of the house.

Gao Molefi replied:

"This is the man of the house."

Thandokuhle Msibi joked:

"His giving, “angithandi ingane engena kwami ebsuku Bonolo!”

zamalotshwa Ngobese UGC commented:

"The hands are giving inhloko yomuzi."

Philani Dube replied:

"This one has spent way too much time around gogo."

Zomusa Thango commented:

"Owaphi manje lo baba."

Siyamthanda commented:

"Bonolo please post without the sound please I wanna hear the conversation."

Nokwanda_Kay replied:

“Lemali ishoda ngeR2, ngiyajika ngibuyela erenk."

Nokuthula replied:

"Umuntu othumele ngubabakhe to chase away potential step fathers uyambona."

