A young mom, Ntsako Hlabane, posted a video showing a cake she had received for he son's six-month milestone celebration

The footage posted on TikTok shows the cake she got versus the one with the design she wanted

Many netizens were amused by the difference in cake designs and questioned the baker's capabilities

A mom shared a funny TikTok video showing the difference between her son's milestone cake design request and the cake she actually received. Image: _justanothernatural

Source: Instagram

One Mzansi momma was left defeated after receiving her son's six months milestone cake she had ordered from a local baker.

Mom shares her son's milestone cake

For parents who want to celebrate their baby more frequently, a cake at the 6-month mark can be a fun way to mark the occasion.

A TikTok video shared by @ntsako_hlabane shows a photo of a cake she received versus the cake design she had wanted featuring a cute giraffe character, and the difference was amusing.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Sadly, the baker struggled to execute the giraffe image properly and did the best they could to mirror the design. The rest of the cake still looked quite cute, though, LOL.

"Six months milestone cake," @ntsako_hlabane captioned the post.

TikTok views react with humour

Many netizens reacted to the video with funny commentary as they poked fun at the giraffe design and the baker's capabilities.

KG Mlotshwa replied:

"Phela u 6 no 4 vele awufani."

BabesWedeathcare commented:

"Mhlampe ulenze enganakile Uthi uyakwazi uku-baker benimbuza?"

kwanda_m asked:

"Belimnand kodwa?"

MommyMM wrote:

"I am not laughing but we definitely need an explanation from the baker ."

Kageso maleka replied:

"Ohhhh mommy sorry."

Remaketse J said:

"The what you got giraffe is still a baby, it will grow up don't worry ."

Dimakatso Tolo commented:

"Ooooh you wanted giraffe , yazi I was asking myself what cartoon was that on first picture."

Whitney The Masterpiece replied:

"Have the kids eat it fast no-one will notice ."

Mom and dad buy cake to celebrate baby's monthly milestones

Two Mzansi parents from Johannesburg took to social media to share a sweet video celebrating their daughter's monthly milestones.

The footage shared on TikTok by @sakhebooi shows the mother and father holding their daughter and celebrating each time she turned a month older with a slice of cake.

The footage shows the overjoyed parents recording short videos as they blow a candle on a slice of cake, marking every time the child turned a month older until she was finally one year old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News