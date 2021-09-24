A local baker is the toast of Mzansi on the streets of Twitter for his beautiful Heritage Day cake

An impressed social media user @Nthapeleng__ headed online to share the brilliant baker's creation

The post attracted more than 500 likes as Saffas responded positively to the delectable work of art

As Heritage Day celebrations in South Africa take off in earnest on Thursday, citizens are making the most of the occasion by serving up magnificent culture-themed creations.

A local baker is getting massive attention on social media for a beautiful Heritage Day cake that he's made. A Twitter user @Nthapeleng__ headed online to share the brilliant baker's creation.

A Mzansi baker has impressed with his Heritage Day cake. Image: @Nthapeleng_/ Twitter.

The tweet read:

"Just saw this on my timeline posted by a baker with a small acc, figured, let me repost for more people. Sums the day. Black creatives."

Undoubtedly, Saffas were quick to give their appraisal of the delectable-looking cake. The post attracted more than 500 likes and more than 150 retweets.

Bon appétit from Saffas for Heritage Day cake

Briefly News took a look at all the colourful reactions from other Mzansi social media users to the post.

@Chaklas_Chaklas said:

"Beautiful. I love the xibelani. Is the doll also edible?"

@Linah54199055 praised:

"Wow, this looks amazing."

@VinDollar016 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

Source: Briefly.co.za