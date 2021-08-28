One unlucky woman on social media took to sharing pics of the untenable disaster that befell her after she ordered what was supposed to be a cake

What she got was anything but as it looked more like something out of a horror movie than a scrumptious dessert

Mzansi had some wild reactions to the glorious mess, with the poor cake-maker at the centre of it not being cut any slack

Mzansi could not have been prepared for the unfortunate yet hilarious setback that befell one woman on social media, who happily shared pics of the untenable disaster online.

The Twitter user, @ThandoMfundisi, who turned heads as a Miss SA 2018 top 5 contestant, had heads turning for very different reasons on Friday.

One unlucky woman on social media took to sharing pics of the untenable disaster that befell her. Image: @ThandoMfundisi/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media, she posted a mini thread for her followers. The tweet read:

"Guys I need someone who has cakes already made in Cape Town for a baby shower tomorrow cus lo wenze ikaka. WHAT I ORDERED, you’re not ready for what I got."

Judging from the pics, the cake was an epic fail, looking more like something out of a horror movie than an edible dessert.

The tweet garnered more than 3 500 likes, close to 2 000 retweets and a massive 300 plus comments.

Saffas not impressed, not even a little

Briefly News was there for it too, sorting through the reactions to bring Mzansi some of the wildest remarks we could find. It's safe to say the cake-maker was mercilessly blasted.

@Ph3hello_Mo jibed:

"You're brave. You drove with that thing in the seat? Gao tshabe gore etlao tswara poho?"

@LadlokovaAphiwe blasted:

"The teddy bear looks like sweet potatoes. I wonder what was her thought process when she was finishing up the cake."

@sirboring_26 reacted:

"That cake doesn't look so bad. The baker got the photo for the design from Rasta."

@AyandaDlamini_ added:

"Yoh some people are disrespectful! How you gon do your customers like that?!"

Cake fail leaves Mzansi giggling: "Spiderman to the rescue"

In another epic fail story, Briefly News recently reported that a beautifully decorated baked cake is a hit on social media but it’s also for a different reason.

It seems the confectioner failed to deliver his or her best product. In a photo shared by @Kim_Tendayi, the multi-layered cake is a complete failure and it’s seen falling apart.

However, there’s a funny reaction to the picture because the top of the cake is a mini Spiderman. Some people believe the little hero is the one responsible for messing up the cake but some believe he was there to actually rescue the cake.

"Spiderman to the rescue," the woman wrote on Twitter.

Source: Briefly.co.za