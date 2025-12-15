An Australian resident, Ahmed al Ahmed, became an instant hero after tackling a terrorist who was actively shooting at beachgoers, saving many lives

The shocking video of the ambush was shared on X, capturing the terrifying scene and the man's brave action to disarm the attacker

Social media users were deeply moved by the selfless act, flooding the platform with comments calling for the man to receive an official reward or even a commemorative statue

An Australian beachgoer risked his life by jumping over a man on a shooting spree and disarming his rifle. Image: Westend61

A viral video capturing a moment of profound bravery earned an Australian resident widespread acclaim after he risked his life to stop a deadly terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The horrific scene was shared on X by the user @The_NewsDiary, garnering massive views and comments praising the hero's swift and courageous actions of saving people's lives.

The terrifying footage showed a terrorist, accompanied by a gang, opening fire and killing many people on the beach. Amidst the chaos, the alleged fruit shop owner, identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, waited for his moment. He hid behind a vehicle and, as the terrorist paused to get another bullet ready for more shots, Ahmed sprang forward.

Ahmed disarms the terrorist

The video by X user @The_NewsDiary shows Ahmed successfully jumping on the attacker, quickly disabling him and seizing control of his gun and another person coming in to assist. His decisive action brought the horrific killing spree to a pause, saving the lives of numerous beachgoers.

The clip stunned many viewers who recognised the man as a lifesaver. Image: fizkes

Ahmed’s heroic actions earn him praise

The video moved thousands of social media users and garnered a significant number of comments from viewers who praised his brave act. Many viewers called him a hero, declaring that the world needed more people willing to take selfless actions. Others wished for him to be rewarded, suggesting grand gestures like an official statue. Others, stunned by the attack itself, questioned why such firearms were present, asking if the Australian government had not bought back all the guns to prevent such attacks.

User @JonathanRalston commented:

"What a hero. I hope he is awarded a medal for this."

User @Anish12Anshu shared:

"God bless him for his heroic act at the right time. He saved an innumerable number of lives."

User @z400abs asked:

"Didn’t the government buy up all the guns to prevent this?"

User @luckyGrokky said:

"We all need more folks like him, the saviour! Why does Australia import criminals? @AustraliaPM. It’s very stupid!"

User @Hannemaniac commented:

"This man deserves a hero statue. He risked his life and perhaps saved people."

User @WhatNewsScience added:

"Brave man, what a hero. This war must stop so we do not have to suffer it coming to our shores. So that Trump can build his real estate up."

