The widow of police officer Marius ‘Vlam' van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, shared a moving post after he was tragically shot and killed in front of her by unidentified men

The murder is widely believed to be linked to his whistleblowing activities, which exposed high-level criminality and a murder cover-up within the Ekurhuleni police department

Social media users flooded the comment section expressing their deep condolences and calling for South Africans to unify in seeking justice for the husband and father of two

The wife of murdered police officer Marius expressed her pain in a moving post.

The nation is in mourning following the brutal assassination of police officer Marius ‘Vlam' van der Merwe, who was murdered shortly after he testified during the Madlanga Commission Inquiry, exposing high-ranking officials' criminal activities.

The wife shared the clip on her TikTok account @lea_gray_ollie, painting a picture of a loving husband who enjoyed spending time with his little ones, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who expressed their compassion.

In the wake of the tragedy, his wife, Leanne van der Merwe, shared an emotional tribute video compilation which paints a picture of the slain officer as a dedicated husband and loving father. The video showed sweet, personal moments of Marius and Leanne being cosy and kissing before transitioning to clips of him as a warm family man at a restaurant and spending precious time with his children.

Witness D’s wife’s heartbreaking tribute

It also showed them driving together as a family and moments at a rugby field. Marius could also be seen playing with his little child at a play area and bonding with his kids on a farm around cows. TikTok user @lea_gray_ollie's caption broke hearts across the platform: "I love you forever, my babe. I don’t know how to be without you. Something in the Heavens tells me that we’ll be together again. Ek is so so lief vir jou (I love you so much).”

A background on Witness D’s revelation

Officer Van der Merwe, known publicly as Witness D, is believed to have paid the ultimate price for his honesty during the Madlanga Commission after exposing a disturbing syndicate of criminality within the Ekurhuleni police department. Marius had bravely claimed that top police officials, such as the department’s Deputy Chief, Julius Doctor Mkhwanazi, were linked to the cover-up of a murder and described how he was allegedly forced to participate in the corrupt act. His assassination, carried out by unidentified men who ambushed the family in their car upon their return home, is widely viewed as a retaliation for his whistleblowing efforts.

Photos of Marius and his family painted a picture of a loving father and husband.

SA calls for justice over Witness D’s death

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and a flood of compassionate comments. Social media users expressed heartbreak for the widow and deep sadness for the young children. The comments quickly turned to frustration over the pervasive level of criminality in South Africa. Marius was hailed as a brave man who died fighting for the future of the country. Many argued that the government had failed the family by not protecting the officer after his whistleblowing. Others urgently called for the police to do right by the family, apprehend the suspects, and for South Africans to unite in the fight for justice for the courageous officer.

User @Ayanda shared:

"We need to stand up for this family as South Africans. This is painful😭."

User @Daniel X said:

"Thank you for your bravery, Mr VDM. I owe you as a South African."

User @MaLushaba commented:

"Oh, mama😭😭We are all hurt as South Africans. God will show himself, and you’ll find justice for your husband👏I am so sorry."

User @Lindi_Isaacs added:

"South Africans, we are sleeping on our power!!!! We can all put a stop to this if we decide to!"

User @bella commented:

"Wake up, nation, all colours and stand against the government. We have to, God is with the righteous."

User @Big Ngqaks said:

"He was a Hero, and we appreciate his integrity and courage. We need to seek justice for this patriot 🕊️."

