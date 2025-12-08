South Africans have taken to social media to express their frustration and sorrow over the killing of yet another whistleblower, while also paying tribute to those who dared to speak out against corruption

Social media users shared images of individuals who stood up to wrongdoing and called on the country to take a firm stand against the growing danger whistleblowers face

This follows the recent death of Marius van der Merwe, more commonly known as Witness D, who testified at the Madlanga Commission

South Africans have taken to social media to express their outrage at the lack of protection for whistleblowers who dare to speak up about corruption in South Africa. In a post that has gone viral from @AdvoBarryRoux, social media users have paid tribute to those who have fallen while trying to stand up against corruption in South Africa. Among the names mentioned in the post are Babita Deokaran, Moss Phakoe, Sikhosiphi “Bazooka” Rhadebe and Marius van der Merwe.

Who were some of the whistleblowers mentioned?

Babita Deokaran was the Chief Financial Officer at Tembisa Hospital, who reported irregular transactions linked to a tender at the hospital. Following her report, she was shot several times outside her home on 23 August 2021. Reports state that weeks before her murder, Deokarana flagged dodgy transactions worth millions at the corruption-riddled hospital. Her murder is considered an assassination since six men who killed her are believed to have been hitmen.

Sikhosiphi 'Bazooka' Rhadebe, an anti-mining activist from the Eastern Cape, was assassinated on 22 March 2016 outside his home by men posing as police officers. Rhadebe fought fiercely against titanium mining on his community’s land, and his murder drew international attention to the dangers environmental defenders face. Known for his leadership both on and off the soccer field, his family remains convinced he was targeted for his activism.

Moss Phakoe was a whistleblower assassinated on 14 March 2009. According to the Daily Maverick, Phakoe was an ANC councillor who attempted to expose corruption in the Rustenburg municipality. Then Mayor, Matthew Wolmarans tried to have him removed from the executive mayoral committee, allegedly because of his attempts to expose corruption.

Marius van der Merwe, publicly known as Witness D, was a former police officer who testified before the Madlanga Commission about corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. He implicated former EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in unlawful conduct. Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his Brakpan home on 5 December 2025.

Social media users paid tribute to the whistleblowers whilst also lamenting the state of corruption in SA

@dineo_rasekhula said:

"South Africans the time is now. Your country is run by criminal syndicates and innocent lives are taken. Kids are losing their parents."

@KingxRays commented:

"May their blood fuel the change that is needed in our country."

@lala50354419 reacted:

"They will never be forgotten."

@melafadzi asked:

"But why is it the state does not offer extra security for witnesses in these high criminal cases."

@NanahShaka39567 said:

"The state should be blamed for not protecting the witnesses."

Previously, Briefly News reported that Action SA intended to propose new legislation to protect whistleblowers in South Africa. This came after the party commemorated the life of Babita Deokaran. The party's leader, Herman Mashaba, said more needs to be done to protect white blowers and that his party is working hard to introduce a private members' bill. Mashaba said the bill will strengthen the fight against corruption.

