A South African activist has raised urgent concerns after a high-profile development linked to a major corruption inquiry

The incident has intensified national debate around witness safety and the country’s protection systems

Government leaders and civil society groups are calling for stronger safeguards as public outrage grows

A South African social media activist has expressed fear for her life following the assassination of Witness D, a key witness in the Madlanga Commission investigating police corruption.

Witness D, identified as Marius 'Vlam' van der Merwe, was gunned down outside his home in Brakpan, Gauteng, on Friday evening in a brazen attack that has sent shockwaves through the country.

The activist who goes by the TikTok handle @carribloom shared the following in a video that she uploaded on 5 December 2025, saying:

"I am seriously concerned about our democracy, cry our beloved country because of what is occurring, witnesses who appear in front of a televised commission with their identities protected are being killed in cold blood, in front of their families. This happened in front of his wife and his children. As South Africans, we can not accept that."

She added that she had been receiving threats by saying:

"Now I have been receiving threats, I know that I am on the cartel's radar, they have made it apparent with their comments on my TikToks as well as other things, but I want to make one thing clear, I am not depressed, I am in perfect health, and if anything happens to me, I want you to ask questions. I want you to bang down the door because, as we have seen, as soon as the cartel perceives a threat then they eliminate it. How many Babitas have to die for our country to be free?"

The TikTok user @carribloom ended with a quote that touched many online users who felt her pain.

Concerns over witness protection

The assassination of Witness D has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of South Africa's witness protection program. Van der Merwe had testified before the Madlanga Commission, implicating senior police officials in a murder cover-up and corruption. Despite being offered protection, he declined, believing his private security company could safeguard him.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi expressed concern over the incident, stating that the government is reassessing witness protection measures. President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the killing, vowing to strengthen protections for whistleblowers and commission witnesses.

Calls for Action

Civil society groups and political parties have condemned the murder, calling for better protection for whistleblowers and witnesses. The EFF has labelled the killing a "cold-blooded assassination," undermining democracy's foundations. Tebogo Thobejane, a public figure, reacted to the news, saying, "The system is broken."

As the investigation unfolds, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in Witness D's murder. The incident has highlighted the risks faced by whistleblowers and the need for robust protection mechanisms to ensure their safety.

SA reacts to the social media activist's warning video

The online community flooded the comments section, sharing their opinions on the social media activist and the killing of witness D, saying:

Charmaine Sibahle said:

"Justice for Marius Van Der Merwe."

AfricanChild shared:

"Honestly speaking, I feel heartbroken and sad, as if I knew the guy; he was failed by the state. The guy was never protected from the moment he gave the news witness D to us, you were a hero."

Kgothatso Mosimee|FTM replied:

"The cartels are on TikTok and are reading our comments??😭"

Lungsta expressed:

"Eish, this is so Said 💔 😢 I feel like we failed withness D as a country 😔."

More on the Madlanga Commission investigating police corruption

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has reacted to the shooting of Witness D, who had testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness Marius van der Merwe, who was killed outside his home in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, on 5 December 2025, witnessed the murder of a crime suspect allegedly committed by rogue law enforcement officers.

Witness D, who testified before the commission in November 2025, was shot dead in the East Rand on 5 December 2025. Witness D’s testimony focused on suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

