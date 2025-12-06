President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the murder of a key witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Marius van der Merwe, who was known as Witness D, was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025

He testified about suspended Ekhurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that witnesses and whistleblowers will receive more protection following the murder of Marius van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe, who was the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, was shot dead in full view of his family on 5 December 2025 outside his home in Brakpan. He was gunned down by AK-47-wielding men who then fled the scene. Police have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Testifying anonymously before the commission in November 2025, he made allegations about suspended Ekhurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Van der Merwe testified that Commissioner Mkhwanazi ordered him to dispose of a dead body from a crime scene. He said that he was ordered to dump the body either in a dam or down a mineshaft, to which he complied.

Ramaphosa vows increased safety for witnesses and whistleblowers

Speaking about the murder of a key witness, the president promised that more would be done to ensure the safety of others.

“As government, we will redouble our efforts to protect whistleblowers, including witnesses before the Madlanga Commission and the Commission itself, as they serve the nation with bravery in the face of criminal threats,” he said.

The president also urged law enforcement agencies to undertake a thorough investigation and to ensure that justice was served.

“While our law enforcement agencies establish the circumstances leading to this heinous act, I am appalled and saddened by this attack on a former public servant who recently served the cause of justice and integrity,” he said.

Madlanga Commission to meet with General Fannie Masemola

The Madlanga Commission has since released a statement about the murder, extending its deepest condolences to van der Merwe’s family, and expressing profound sadness at his murder. The commission has also promised a more detailed response at a later stage.

The lead commissioner will also meet with the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola. General Masemola will meet Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and brief him on the investigations into the murder of van der Merwe.

