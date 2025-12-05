Global site navigation

Madlanga Commission Witness Who Testified Against EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi Shot Dead
South Africa

Madlanga Commission Witness Who Testified Against EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi Shot Dead

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • A witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been shot dead on the East Rand in Gauteng
  • The witness, who was known as Witness D, testified before the commission in November 2025 about Julius Mkhwanazi
  • Witness D alleged that the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief asked him to dump a body

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A Madlanga Commission witness has been shot dead
A Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness has been shot dead. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson
Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – A witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been shot dead.

Witness D, who testified before the commission in November 2025, was shot dead in the East Rand on 5 December 2025.

Witness D’s testimony focused on suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. His identity was withheld during his testimony to protect his safety.

Read also

Senzo Mchunu admits he didn’t verify Facebook complaints against SAPS, South Africans unimpressed

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

What did Witness D allege?

During his testimony, Witness D, whose identity was kept secret, testified about how Commissioner Mkhwanazi instructed them to get rid of a dead body. The incident happened at the Brakpan home of a man suspected of robbery. The man died under mysterious circumstances after he went into the bedroom with EMPD officers.

Witness D alleged that Commissioner Mkhwanazi was called to the scene and gave him an instruction to dump the body in a dam in the area, to which he complied. He explained that he used his bakkie to dump the body at the Nigel Dam.

The witness made allegations against EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi
The witness made allegations against EMPD Deputy Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: Frennie Shivambu
Source: Getty Images

He added that he also reported the incident to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Mkhwanazi denied this when he testified before the commission, but he was going to be questioned further about it during his next appearance.

Read also

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo heads back to work, SA rejoices

Witness D gunned down in front of his family

Speaking about the murder, Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee stated that the witness, whose name was known to eNCA, was gunned down in front of his family.

Abramjee said that Witness D was leaving his home with his wife and kids when he was stopped by AK-47-wielding men. After an argument, the men allegedly shot him in the leg, stomach and then the head. They then fled.

Abramjee also added that Witness D knew his life was in danger and wanted to appear on eNCA to share his side of the story. According to Abramjee, he was willing to expose his face and name on national television so that he could provide more details about the allegations he made. He also confided in Abramjee that he had a few days left to live and wanted to expose the rot before it was too late.

Read also

Senzo Mchunu testifies about human rights abuses by PKTT, South Africans question his claims

Whistleblower killed for exposing EMPD corruption

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Revo Spies said that a whistleblower was killed for exposing corruption at the EMPD.

Spies said that police informant Jaco Hanekom was killed after he helped expose the corruption of several EMPD officers.

He said Hanekom exposed an unlawful operation by the EMPD in Meyerton, where they confiscated copper cables.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSGauteng
Hot:
Jamie hector Laurie holmond Handre pollard Tracy grimshaw