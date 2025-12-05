A witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been shot dead on the East Rand in Gauteng

The witness, who was known as Witness D, testified before the commission in November 2025 about Julius Mkhwanazi

Witness D alleged that the suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief asked him to dump a body

A Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness has been shot dead. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Witness D’s testimony focused on suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. His identity was withheld during his testimony to protect his safety.

What did Witness D allege?

During his testimony, Witness D, whose identity was kept secret, testified about how Commissioner Mkhwanazi instructed them to get rid of a dead body. The incident happened at the Brakpan home of a man suspected of robbery. The man died under mysterious circumstances after he went into the bedroom with EMPD officers.

Witness D alleged that Commissioner Mkhwanazi was called to the scene and gave him an instruction to dump the body in a dam in the area, to which he complied. He explained that he used his bakkie to dump the body at the Nigel Dam.

The witness made allegations against EMPD Deputy Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

He added that he also reported the incident to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Mkhwanazi denied this when he testified before the commission, but he was going to be questioned further about it during his next appearance.

Witness D gunned down in front of his family

Speaking about the murder, Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee stated that the witness, whose name was known to eNCA, was gunned down in front of his family.

Abramjee said that Witness D was leaving his home with his wife and kids when he was stopped by AK-47-wielding men. After an argument, the men allegedly shot him in the leg, stomach and then the head. They then fled.

Abramjee also added that Witness D knew his life was in danger and wanted to appear on eNCA to share his side of the story. According to Abramjee, he was willing to expose his face and name on national television so that he could provide more details about the allegations he made. He also confided in Abramjee that he had a few days left to live and wanted to expose the rot before it was too late.

