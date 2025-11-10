Revo Spies continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 10 November 2025

The retired Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Commissioner spoke about corruption in the unit

Spies detailed how officers were alleged to be involved in copper theft, including Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi

The Madlanga Commission heard how a whistleblower was killed after exposing corrupt officers within the EMPD. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how a whistleblower was murdered shortly after he exposed the unlawful conduct of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers.

Retired EMPD Deputy Commissioner, Revo Spies, told the commission that police informant Jaco Hanekom was killed shortly after he helped expose the corruption of several EMPD officers.

Spies was testifying before the commission probing claims of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, on Monday, 10 November 2025.

Spies shares details about corrupt officers

During the second day of his testimony, Spies said Hanekom exposed an unlawful operation by the EMPD in Meyerton in 2022, where copper cables were confiscated. The illegal operation was caught on surveillance camera, which Hanekom then provided to the police. The footage also appeared to show acting EMPD head, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, with the men.

The incident took place approximately 75 kilometres beyond EMPD’s jurisdiction as well.

“This whole operation is irregular, and I don’t think there’s any proof within the City of Ekurhuleni that it was ever authorised,” Spies testified.

Spies noted that several EMPD members were arrested in connection with the copper theft, but once they were granted bail, Hanekom was killed.

Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s name resurfaces at the Madlanga Commission

The testimony, which noted Brigadier Mkwanazi’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities, was not the first time his name had been mentioned before the Madlanga Commission.

He has also been accused of helping facilitate blue lights for Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s private security vehicles. Brigadier Mkwanazi has denied the claims.

Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi has been named during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry again. Image: @UpdateTrendNow

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users expressed frustration, with some asking why Brigadier Mkhwanazi was not in more trouble as yet, despite the mounting allegations against him.

@ekse_katt stated:

“No officials have ever been in trouble like Sibiya and Mkwanazi.”

@OkadumisoTambo said:

“The question is, why is he not in handcuffs already? Enough talking.”

@MLoabile questioned:

“Why is Julius Mkwanazi not suspended?”

@Nqoba_M1 noted:

“And the informer died after those officers were granted bail. Again, bail courts are a problem in this country. Something must be said in the final report. The NPA should immediately appeal all those bail verdicts.”

Brian's Page claimed:

“The most successful criminal organisation the world has ever seen.”

