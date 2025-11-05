Firoz Cachalia Assigned Duties to Deputy Ministers a Week After Appointment
- The Deputy Minister of Police, Polly Boshielo, testified at the Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged police corruption
- Boshielo was asked about the roles that were assigned to her following testimony that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not assign duties to the deputy ministers when he was appointed
- She said that Cachalia assigned her duties, and South Africans were stumped that the two deputy police ministers were not given duties for over a year
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Deputy Minister of Police, Polly Boshielo, said that acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia gave her and her fellow deputy, Cassel Mathale, duties after he was appointed as the Minister of Police in August 2025.
Boshielo was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, Cape Town, on 4 November 2025. The Ad Hoc Committee was established to investigate alleged corruption in the police force and the criminal justice system.
Boshielo testifies about Firoz Cachalia
Boshielo said that shortly after he was appointed the Police Minister, Cachalia assigned her to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and infrastructure-related issues of the South African Police Service. She was also appointed to deal with the integrated crime and violent strategy.
Boshielo's comments echoed those by Cassel Mathale, the other Deputy Police Minister. Mathale said that Senzo Mchunu did not give them tasks when he was appointed the police minister in 2024 after the general elections. Mathale said that Mchunu was still trying to familiarise himself with the ministry.
Boshielo weighs in on PKTT disbandment
Boshielo also commented on the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team. She said that Mchunu did not inform her about the disbandment. She said elections, as she saw it on social media. Mchunu confirmed to her that he had written the letter.
South Africans weigh in
South Africans who commented on her testimony had questions.
Shiba Let asked:
"So the whole time, she was just going to the office to only sit and press and play on her phone?"
Nadia Bloy said:
"She must have gotten a shock!"
Akhile Gcume said:
"Unlike Mchunu, who made them ceremonial ministers."
Rrago Motheo asked:
"So what was she doing the whole year, because no duty was assigned to her?"
Ntshilo Papola said:
"South Africa does not need deputy ministers, let alone two per ministry."
