- Deputy Police Minister Dr Shela Paulina (Polly) Boshielo testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 4 November 2025
- The deputy minister was asked about when she found out about the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) disbandment letter
- Social media users weighed in on Dr Boshielo's admission about the PKTT letter, sharing mixed reactions online
WESTERN CAPE – Dr Shela Paulina Boshielo has sparked mixed reactions online with her admission before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 4 November 2025.
The Deputy Minister of Police appeared before the committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system. The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.
Dr Boshielo questioned about Senzo Mchunu’s disbandment letter
Following her testimony, Dr Boshielo was questioned about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). Police Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed a letter to the National Police Commissioner on 31 December 2024, calling for the disbandment of the PKTT. The letter was soon leaked onto social media, sparking questions about its authenticity.
Addressing questions about when she first found out about the letter, the deputy minister admitted that she first saw it online.
“I saw it on social media and I just thought it was a fake letter,” she said.
The deputy minister added that she only realised it was real when Mchunu called her and said that it was not fake, and that he wrote the letter. Dr Boshielo also explained how she felt when she heard the news that the letter wasn’t fake.
“I was a little bit disappointed, because I thought we were working together,” she said.
She added that she felt Mchunu could have discussed it with her and Cassel Mathale, as they were the deputy ministers.
The letter has been a big talking point during the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, where Lt Gen Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu disbanded the PKTT to protect members of criminal cartels.
South Africans share mixed reactions to deputy minister’s admission
Social media users shared mixed reactions to Dr Boshielo’s admission, with some noting that she wasn’t the first to assume the letter was a fake after it surfaced online.
@KarenBa13579679 asked:
“But you never even had a formal meeting? How in heaven could you have been working together? You didn't even know of the existence of the PKTT? I mean, huh.”
@___OreoK noted:
“Not a deputy minister saying she thought the letter was fake. That’s enough now, arrest everyone.”
@MrOdiLos asked:
“Did they tell their Comrade Senzo that they were disappointed, or are they just telling us because they've been caught?”
@Onka_mthethwa said:
“They are really pushing Mchunu off a cliff.”
Mathale claims he was not assigned duties
Briefly News reported that the other deputy minister, Mathale, also testified before the Ad Hoc Committee.
Mathale testified about the PKTT and the work done by the police and Minister Mchunu.
Mathale also alleged that Mchunu did not assign him duties for a year, despite him being a deputy.
