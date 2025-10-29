Cassel Mathale says Senzo Mchunu has not assigned him duties for 1 year
- The deputy minister of Police, Cassel Mathala, continued his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament
- Mathale testified about the Political Killings Task Team and the work of the police, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was the subject of his testimony
- Mathale alleged that Mchunu did not assign him duties for a year, and this was after testifying about his knowledge of the PKTT
PALRIANEBNT, CAPE TOWN — Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, said that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not assign him or his fellow deputy, Polly Bishielo, duties since they were appointed to their positions.
Mathale testified before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate corruption within the criminal justice system in Parliament on 28 October 2025. He said Mchunu was still familiarising himself with the office. He said Mchunu is still getting to grips with his role.
Mathale comments about the PKTT
Mathale also commented about the Political Killings Task Team, which Mchunu disbanded. Mchunu earlier testified when he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee and said that the PKTT was too costly for the South African Police Service. However, Mathale denied the claims.
Mathale said that the team's existence has been continuous and legal. He said that since there was regular expenditure, it meant that the operation was legal. He also said the PKTT has never operated outside legal frameworks. Mathale also said that the police ministry is vast and complex, justifying the need for two deputy ministers.
An overview of the Ad Hoc committee
The Ad Hoc Committee's hearings began shortly after the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings commenced in Tshwane. Witnesses included top police officers like National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mchunu also testified, and former Police Minister Bheki Cele followed his testimony.
What you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee
- Bheki Cele testified about the meeting he had with attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala at the house of businessman Hangwani Maumela
- Cele disclosed how the South African Police Service stopped FIFA from taking the 2010 World Cup from South Africa due to fears of crime
- The former minister also said that Mchunu reportedly sought funding from Matlala for his ambitions to be president
- Cele also alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa took a picture with Matlala during an event
- Member of Parliament Fdiel Adams opened a criminal case against General Mkhwanazi, accusing him of perjury
Casel Mathale disagrees with the PKTT disbandment
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mathale said that the disbandment of the PKTT was unusual. He disagreed with Mchunu's actions.
Mathale said that Mchunu did not consult him about the disbandment. He even believed that the PKTT disbandment letter was fake until Mcunu confirmed to him that he had written it.
