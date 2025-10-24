Bheki Cele Says Cyril Ramaphosa Took a Picture With Cat Matlala
- The former Olice Minister Bheki Cele testified at the Ad Hoc committee, which is investigating alleged corruption in the criminal justice system
- He responded to questions about the relationship between the attempted murder-accused Cat Matlala and politicians
- Cele mentioned that President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly once took a picture with Matlala
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Former Police Minister Bheki Cele alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa took a picture with attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
Cele was testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. Cele faced questions from members of Parliament about his association with Matlala. The African National Congress's Chief Whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli, asked Cele if he did not think his association with Matlala was contributing to the diminishing of the ANC.
Cele mentions Ramaphosa
Cele defended himself. He said that when he met Matlala, he was not arrested. He said he di not know that Matlala was wanted. He said that many leaders of the party have been seen with Matlala. He then mentioned that even Ramaphosa took a picture with Matlala. He said the picture is public. He repeated that he would not have associated himself with Matlala had he known what he knew at present.
