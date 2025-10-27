The South African Police Service (SAPS) weighed in on the decision to deny Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala bail

The controversial businessman appealed a previous ruling by the Alexander Magistrate's Court

Social media users weighed in on the statement, questioning the decision to grant Katiso Molefe bail

SAPS beefed up security over fears that the lives of witnesses and investigators could be in danger if Vusimuzi Matlala was released. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has welcomed a court ruling that dismissed Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s bail appeal, noting that many lives would be at risk if he were released.

The controversial businessman, who is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, was initially denied bail by the Alexander Magistrate’s Court in September 2025. The tenderpreneur’s legal team appealed the decision, but his application was dismissed by the Johannesburg High Court on 27 October 2025.

Matlala’s release would have endangered witnesses and officers

Speaking about the incident, SAPS National Spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that the lives of the witnesses and the investigating team would have been at risk if Matlala were released.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We have beefed up security for our investigating team that is working around the clock on all these cases," she said.

She added that police have maintained that Matlala was a flight risk, as he owned two identity documents under two different names. Mathe also confirmed that they were trying to link Matlala to other attempted murder cases.

Police welcomed the decision to deny Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala bail. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

Police express dissatisfaction with the Katiso Molefe ruling

Mathe also expressed dissatisfaction that the court chose to grant Katiso “KT” Molefe bail, despite the serious charges he is currently facing.

The 61-year-old was granted R400 000 by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Local Division, on 10 October 2025. Molefe and his co-accused face multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Molefe has been linked to the murders of Oupa Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, and engineer Armand Swart.

Mathe said that despite the rule, police would continue to investigate without fear or favour and ensure the families of the victims could find closure.

South Africans weigh in on Mathe’s statement

Social media users shared their thoughts on the police’s efforts to beef up security, with some questioning whether those investigating Molefe were not in danger.

@Wolwevanger stated:

“Right call. If the investigation team needs enhanced security, the threat is real. Releasing a suspect who endangers witnesses and investigators compromises the entire case. Bail isn't automatic when safety concerns are this serious.”

@thandomasanabo asked:

“What about Molefe? Are the witnesses and families of victims not in danger?”

@itumeleng_ba said:

“Katiso is another danger to society, but he’s out on bail. What is SAPS saying about that?”

@thaso77 added:

“Then, the judiciary must revoke KT Molefe's bail, since he poses the same threat.”

@Dzivhuluwany stated:

“The man is desperate for bail. It's clear that he just wants to tie up some loose ends.”

@tshepo_segodi said:

“He can still go ahead with taking out the witnesses while he’s in jail. That’s Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.”

Matlala's rocks R300k Rolex to court

Briefly News reported that Matlala turned heads when he rocked up for a court appearance in September 2025.

The businessman was spotted wearing a fancy Rolex watch and a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.

Matlala also told the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at approximately R8 million.

Source: Briefly News