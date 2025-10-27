Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appealed a ruling made by the Alexander Magistrate’s Court in September 2025

The controversial businessman was charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane

The tenderpreuner's legal team argued that he was not a flight risk as the State previously alleged

Vusimuzi Matlala's bail appeal was dismissed by the Johannesburg High Court. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been denied bail by the Johannesburg High Court.

The controversial businessman, who is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, appealed a decision by the Alexander Magistrate’s Court to initially deny him bail.

Magistrate Syta Prinsloo ruled in September 2025 that it was not in the interest of justice to release Matlala on bail. She said that his legal team failed to prove exceptional circumstances to justify his release.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Matlala appealed the decision, but Acting Judge du Plessis found that the Magistrate’s Court did not err when it denied him bail initially, and his application was dismissed.

Source: Briefly News