Witness C Testifies That Senzo Mchunu and Shadrack Sibiya Urged Vusimuzi Matlala to Open False Case
- Witness C testified before the Madlanga Commission that Vusimuzi Matlala had links to senior police officials
- The anonymous witness testified that Matlala felt used by Senzo Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya
- The testimony backed up claims made by Bheki Cele before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee about Matlala
GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu and Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya’s names have been linked to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala once more, this time at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The commission was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa following allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his press briefing on 6 July 2025.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya and Mchunu were shielding criminal cartels in the country, which also led to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) being disbanded.
Matlala names Sibiya and Mchunu in false case allegations
During testimony on 24 October 2025, forensic investigator Witness C recalled allegations Matlala made against Mchunu and Sibiya. Witness C, who was testifying remotely, was one of the members who conducted a raid at Matlala’s home in December 2024. The raid was conducted as police believed Matlala had something to do with the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga.
Witness C said that when Matlala was arrested, he was recorded telling investigators that Mchunu and Sibiya persuaded him to open a case against the team that raided his house. Matlala opened a case following the raid, claiming that his Rolex watch was stolen.
The witness also said that Matlala felt like he was being used by Mchunu and Sibiya.
Witness C’s testimony supported Bheki Cele’s claims
The testimony by Witness C has corroborated claims by former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele. During his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, Cele told him that Matlala admitted that his Rolex was never stolen.
According to Cele, Cat said Sibiya advised him to open a false case to implicate Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo. Khumalo was in charge of the PKTT.
”He (Matlala) also said he was approached by General Sibiya to write an affidavit against Khumalo to get him arrested,” Cele testified.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi accused the Presidency of interfering with investigations.
- Masemola accused Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya of trying to protect criminal syndicates.
- General Khumalo revealed that five major cartels were operating in the country and infiltrating the criminal justice system.
- The Madlanga Commission proceedings were postponed after General Dumisani Khumalo fell ill.
- Witness C testified how a piece of evidence at Cat Matlala's mansion held links to Jerry Boshoga's kidnapping.
Sibiya allegedly received money from Matlala
Briefly News reported that Witness C testified about Matlala's links to the suspended General Sibiya.
Witness C told the commission that Matlala alleged that he used to pay Sibiya frequently.
Sibiya previously testified that he knew Matlala because he was a service provider to the police, but had no ties to him.
