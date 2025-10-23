Bheki Cele told Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee that Senzo Mchunu had dealings with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

Mchunu, the Minister of Police, denied that he had ties to Matlala or that the businessman funded his lifestyle

South Africans weighed in on Cele's statement, with some noting Mchunu's previous claims about Matlala

WESTERN CAPE – Bheki Cele has told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee that Senzo Mchunu sought funding from Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala for a future presidential bid.

The former Minister of Police claimed during his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 23 October 2025. Cele is the fifth witness to testify before Parliament as it holds hearings into allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Cele mentions that Mchunu sought funding from Matlala

After addressing whether he knew Cat Matlala, Cele revealed that he met the tenderpreneur for the first time in December 2024 at an upmarket hotel in Durban. The former minister explained that he didn’t know Cat before the meeting, but that the businessman mentioned his dealings with Mchunu.

“Cat told me that Minister Mchunu wanted to find funds for his project of becoming president, the future president,” Cele said.

He added that he didn’t ask for specifics about when and where this happened, as he didn’t want to know. He also noted that, as a senior member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC), it was a matter of interest to him.

Mchunu denies having any relationship with Matlala

Cele’s claims contradict a statement made by Mchunu during his appearance before Parliament. The Minister of Police, who is currently on leave, refuted claims that he had any relationship with Matlala. He also denied that Matlala funded his lifestyle, or that the businessman organised a dinner on his behalf in relation to his presidential ambitions.

“For that period, I never asked anyone to organise any dinner for me, nor did I provide any guest lists or request accommodation in Cape Town.

“I have no knowledge of any dinner, sponsorship by Matlala, or involvement in such activities,” he said.

Mchunu also produced an affidavit obtained from the attempted murder accused, Matlala, in which he stated that he had no dealings with Mchunu. The affidavit was a source of contention for Julius Malema, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader questioned how Mchunu obtained the affidavit when Cat Matlala was behind bars at a maximum-security prison.

South Africans react to Cele’s claims

Social media users were shocked by the former minister’s claims, with many recalling what Mchunu said.

@moflavadj asked:

“Damn. Didn’t Mchunu say he doesn’t know Cat?”

@Jikingqina stated:

“This is serious now. So, Mchunu met Cat, interesting. Cat says he never met Mchunu, and Cele says they did. Mchunu’s political career is over now.

@mmopai said:

“Bheki Cele singing like a canary.”

@TsietsiMan5014 questioned:

“And yet Minister Senzo Mchunu said he never met both Mokgotsi and Matlala. Who's fooling whom here?”

@Ngwako_Ndindwa noted:

“Cele singing like this after Mchunu denied everything sets everything up for a beautiful showdown."

@Nanazi45230605 added:

“It’s all about self-defence now. He is singing one way.”

@sizwefundisa said:

“After this, there is definitely no coming back for Mchunu. Explosive stuff.”

