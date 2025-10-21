Julius Malema challenged Police Minister Senzo Mchunu about his differing answers to one question

Mchunu was questioned about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and whether the tenderpreuner funded his lifestyle

Mchunu also produced an affidavit from the attempted murder accused, which raised questions from Malema

WESTERN CAPE – Julius Malema is not impressed with the way Senzo Mchunu has answered some questions during his testimony before the Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The Minister of Police endured his first day of answering questions from Parliamentarians during the hearings into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

While Mchunu faced tough questions on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, it was the Economic Freedom Fighters leader who called out for providing different answers to one question.

Malema questions Mchunu’s different answers

The Red Berets Commander-in-Chief was not impressed when the minister provided an answer to a question about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Mchunu rubbished claims that the tenderpreneur funded his lifestyle or that he had any ties to him.

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged in July 2025 that Mchunu and Lieutenant-General Shadrack were linked to Matlala and were shielding him and other members of the criminal underworld by disbanding the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Mchunu dismissed the allegations and even produced an affidavit from the attempted murder accused to show that they had no links to each other. Mchunu also gave differing reasons as to how he obtained an affidavit from an inmate at a maximum-security prison.

Malema noted that Mchunu first claimed that his lawyers reached out to Matlala’s lawyers without his knowledge, before changing his story to say that he instructed his lawyers to do so.

Malema also raised the point that the minister then claimed Matlala’s lawyers produced the affidavit without prompting. You can view the exchange and Mchunu’s response below.

Malema also asked for a copy of the email Mchunu’s lawyers received from Matlala’s lawyers, noting that it didn’t indicate they were asked to produce an affidavit and seemed to have done so on their own.

