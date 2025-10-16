The uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana trolled Senzo Mchunu during his Ad Hoc Committee appearance

The Minister of Police appeared before Parliamentarians over allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system

Senzo Mchunu made a comment about Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations made on 6 July 2025

The MK Party’s David Skosana trolled Senzo Mchunu during his Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee appearance. Image: ER Lombard/ Per-Anders Pettersson

WESTERN CAPE – The uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana has cheekily trolled Senzo Mchunu about his ties to Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

Mchunu, the Minister of Police, was addressing Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 16 October 2025 when Skosana fired a cheeky jab at him in response to Mchunu’s statement about Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mchunu was testifying about the allegations that he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to protect cartels that had infiltrated the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Mkhwanazi during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.

Mchunu jokes that he’s wearing Mkhwanazi

Humour broke out during the hearing when the Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, asked Mchunu how much more time he needed to finish an answer so that they could take a comfort break.

The minister mistook the question to mean that the committee wanted to break for the day, but said he was eager to present his side of the story.

“From the 6th of July, I am wearing General Mkhwanazi, from the 6th of July, I am smelling General Mkhwanazi, and this is the first opportunity I am getting to explain myself, and I am going to do justice to that,” he stated.

Skosana trolls Mchunu with Sibiya comment

Parliamentarians were quick to explain to the minister that they were only breaking for a few minutes and that they were happy to sit there until the early hours of the morning if needed. It was a comment from Skosana, though, that got Mchunu cheekily smiling and waving his finger at the MK Party member. Just before the break, Skosana noted Mchunu’s comments about Mkhwanazi.

“The remark from the minister, that he is smelling from the 6th. For me, he has started to smell like General Sibiya.”

The comment was quickly ruled to be out of order by Lekganyane as Mchunu laughed.

