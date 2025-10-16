Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu shared his thoughts about Brown Mogotsi having access to sensitive information

Mchunu claimed that he never discussed the Political Killings Task Team disbandment with the North West businessman

The police minister also said Mogotshi must explain where he got the information about the task team's disbandment

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is concerned that Brown Mogotsi had access to information about the Political Killings Task Team's disbandment. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ @southafricandly

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Senzo Mchunu is concerned by the fact that Brown Mogotsi managed to get a copy of his letter to the National Police Commissioner’s office to disband the Political Killings Talk Team (PKTT).

Mchunu made the admission while testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 16 October 2025, where he was presenting his evidence regarding allegations made against him by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that the Minister of Police disbanded the PKTT in a bid to protect criminal syndicates.

Mchunu was concerned Mogotsi had access to disbandment information

During his testimony, Mchunu was asked whether he would be concerned about the fact that Mogotsi knew about his disbandment letter.

The police minister sent a letter to the National Police Commissioner’s office on 31 December 2024, indicating that they should begin the process to disband the PKTT.

On 1 January 2025, Mogotsi sent a message to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, telling him that the PKTT had been disbanded and that he had set a meeting up between Sibiya (presumed to be Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya) and Mchunu.

When questioned about whether it was a concern, Mchunu said that it would concern him if his letter got into any other person’s hands, including Mogotsi’s.

Mchunu says Mogotsi must explain his message.

The minister also stated that the North West businessman needed to account for why he mentioned setting up a meeting and how he got access to information.

“I never spoke to Brown Mogotsi in this period, particularly about the disbandment. How he got to know, how he got access to the letter, is better explained by him,” Mchunu said.

He also added that there was never a meeting from his side.

