Senzo Mchunu discussed the Cape Flats during his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

The Minister of Police was discussing why he made the decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT)

Mchunu explained that the PKTT operated in one corner of the country when there were killings in other corners as well

Senzo Mchunu used the Cape Flats violence as one of the reasons he chose to disband the Political Killings Task Team. Image: Sharon Seretlo

WESTERN CAPE – Senzo Mchunu has listed the violence on the Cape Flats as one of the reasons he chose to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

The Minister of Police has been testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, which is probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the country’s criminal justice system.

Mchunu is alleged to have disbanded the PKTT to shield cartels operating in the country and protect people like Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mchunu discusses the Cape Flats during testimony

While delivering testimony during his first day in front of the committee on 16 October 2025, Mchunu discussed one of the reasons why he chose to disband the PKTT. He said that as police minister, he had to think about the most effective way to distribute resources.

“Now if you keep on funding one unit somewhere in one corner of the country, even if they do well, they are not going to deal with criminality on the Cape Flats,” he said.

He continued that every time there was a death on the Cape Flats, he was asked as minister what was being done about it.

“You can’t say I have the Political Killings Task Team, which is happening in one corner, and killings are happening in other corners,” Mchunu stated.

He added that the South African Police Service (SAPS) did not have good capacity on the combat side, which is why the problems persisted on the Cape Flat, because police didn’t have the machinery to fight the gangs.

