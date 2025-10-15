President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to claims that he favoured some of his Cabinet members over others

The president insisted that he would dismiss any member if there were credible evidence that led to them being criminally charged.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on Ramaphosa's claim, reacting with scepticism and sarcasm

Cyril Ramaphosa insists that no Cabinet member is above the law, but South Africans don't believe him. Image: Yan Dobronosov/ The Good Brigade

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed claims that he favours some members of his Cabinet, insisting that everyone is treated equally.

The president has been accused of not taking action against some Cabinet members who faced serious allegations, while punishing others. But during a National Council of Provinces sitting on 14 October 2024, Ramaphosa insisted that he would dismiss any member if there was credible evidence that led to them being criminally charged.

Ramaphosa said no member is above the law

Responding to a question by the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Nicola du Plessis about what he had done to root out corruption in his Cabinet, the president said that the rule of law had to be followed.

"No member of the Cabinet is above the law. And when credible evidence is tabled and presented, we will take action," he stated.

The statement did not sit well with some members, including the DA’s Mzamo Billy and Mampuru Mampuru from the Economic Freedom Fighters, who noted that he failed to take action against Thembi Simelane after she was linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

But Ramaphosa defended himself, saying he evaluates each matter carefully.

"I don’t have double standards. As the person who appoints people to the national executive of the country, I do evaluate various matters rather carefully," he stated.

Despite being linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, Thembi Simelane was not dismissed by the president. Image: Brenton Geach

Ramaphosa criticised for his failure to act

The president has faced criticism this year for failing to take action against some members of the African National Congress (ANC) despite the allegations levelled against them. After pressure to take action against Simelane, Ramaphosa moved her from her post as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development to the Department of Human Settlements.

He also placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave following allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, pending the conclusion of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The decision angered many, including the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, who took the matter to court. The party argued that Mchunu should have been fired.

The DA also took issue with the president in June 2025 when he fired its member, Andrew Whitfield, over an unauthorised trip he took to the United States of America. The party gave the president 48 hours to act against ANC ministers who were linked to corrupt activities.

South Africans amused by Ramaphosa’s claims

Social media users were not buying Ramaphosa’s statement. Some questioned whether he would take action against himself.

Tharsu Naicker said:

“Nah. This President will open a commission and establish a committee. He feels superior amongst his incompetent people.”

Gertie Spark stated:

“He will have to be the first to go, followed by his whole Cabinet.”

Wayne Turnbull-Nel agreed:

“Yeah, right. That will be the entire Cabinet, including himself.”

Wendy Bourbon asked:

“I wonder if he believes himself?”

Stacey Lynn Hardy questioned:

“Who would be left?”

Derek Ueckermann noted:

“But he fired someone for flying without permission.”

Roselyn Woodroffe joked:

“Oops. The room will be empty then. It would be a case of follow my leader.”

Bophelo Tshelete said:

“After dismissing them, he must also excuse himself.”

Thabo Mabasa added:

“He has never reprimanded anyone. He just gave them new positions.”

Ramaphosa explains why he didn't fire Mchunu

Briefly News reported in July 2025 that Ramaphosa explained why he fired Whitfield and not Mchunu.

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave, and appointed an Acting Minister of Police in Professor Firoz Cachalia.

He said Whitfield violated the rules for members of the executive, whereas there were untested allegations against Mchunu.

