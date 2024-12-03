Thembi Simelane has been removed as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Simelane will now replace Mmaloko Kubayi as the new Minister of Human Settlements

South Africans are questioning why President Cyril Ramphosa refuses to fire Simelane

South Africans are annoyed and confused after Cyril Ramaphosa moved Thembi Simelane from her post as Minister of Justice but didn't fire her. Image: Brenton Geach/ Dwayne Senior

Thembi Simelane is no longer the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

While many parties have been calling for that to happen, it’s not exactly as they hoped.

Simelane has not been sacked but transferred to a new department, and South Africans are asking why.

President makes changes to cabinet

Simelane’s move is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s changes to cabinet. The president made four changes, making Simelane the new Minister of Human Settlements. Mmaloko Kubayi, the former minister, is now the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Ramaphosa also removed Phumzile Mgcina as the Deputy Minister of Labour and Employment and made her the new Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. The previous deputy, Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, will take over Mgcina’s previous post in the Labour and Employment department.

Simelane in hot water

Simelane has been in hot water over her links to the VBS Bank saga.

Simelane has maintained her innocence and submitted a report to the president explaining why she received a loan from a company linked to the VBS scandal.

Ramaphosa promised to ‘apply his mind’ to the report and decide what action to take against her but has yet to do so.

South Africans question Ramaphosa’s decision

Social media users are questioning why Ramaphosa chose to move Simelane and not take action against her.

@MAINMAN171 said:

“Something is not adding up.”

@TeeTouchza added:

“That's why this country isn’t going anywhere. People are not ministers due to their knowledge of their departments.”

@IamTomTsibinki stated:

“Corruption won again.”

@MaraDinho_10 said:

“Protecting his mistress at all costs.”

@DesireTablai added:

“It's no use moving Simelane. She's still a thief.”

@MzikayiseMagida said:

“Yhoo, we don't have a president in this country. It's a sad reality.”

@cossykam asked:

“Why not fire Simelane? Is this now what we get from a party that's renewing itself? ANC will never renew. They will always protect each other.”

@KhotsoPharoe questioned:

“What does this lady have against CR? She is proven to be corrupt but gets reshuffled and not fired?”

